Bizzabo's Agents of Hybrid Delivers Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Future of Events

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo's Agents of Hybrid event, held in-person and virtually on July 13 and 14 in Boston, Mass., brought together 5,000 marketing and event professionals in a global forum to explore best practices around creating unified in-person and virtual experiences. In partnership with Cramer , the live event featured cutting-edge hybrid event technology and offered an exclusive look at top industry leaders' playbooks.

Emmy-award-winning TV personality Katie Linendoll, hosted the two-day event, bringing the virtual audience along for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of the venue, as well as demonstrations of Bizzabo's flexible onsite check-in technology. Virtual attendees were able to "roll" and "float" among the in-person guests with robots, speaking with fellow onsite attendees using mini drones, courtesy of innovative technology from Technology One Group and Zeppi .



Attendees from leading brands like Salesforce, PwC, and Amazon participated in interactive sessions with event leaders from across the industry, including Dara Treseder, SVP at Peloton, James Koteki, VP Brand at Infinia ML, Jennifer Jessup, Head of Events at Twitch, and more.

"When you cater to everyone, you cater to no one. That's key to events as we navigate a hybrid environment," said Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Peloton. "You've got to be clear on the value proposition for your target audience. And don't forget your first love––don't forget your core audience."

Industries are adapting. New technologies are emerging. Ninety percent of event marketers believe providing an attendee experience that is personalized to their interests is important. The desire for meaningful interaction is as strong as ever and event and marketing professionals will play a vital and evolving role in facilitating new connections.

"Change is always happening and advancements in technology have created evolutionary change in the event and entertainment industry, especially to survive the pandemic," said Siobhan Thompson, Enterprise Marketing Manager at Trinidad & Tobago Limited. "I was part of the online audience of Bizzabo and Cramer's incredible Agents of Hybrid event over the last two days. This event was fun, engaging and full of great takeaways from amazing speakers."

Bizzabo closed out the event by announcing a special follow-up event, "An Insider's Guide to the Hybrid Event Experience," on August 4, which will feature a hands-on mini-masterclass in design thinking led by former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, Duncan Wardle. The team behind Agents of Hybrid will also do a live event recap with top takeaways and lessons learned.

"Agents of Hybrid was a unique opportunity for event professionals to gather as a community to share and learn from each other," said Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO at Bizzabo. "We were able to create a truly experimental experience, a safe space for everyone to explore the ways hybrid events blend technology, production, and strategy to create freer-flowing exchanges of information."

