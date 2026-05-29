bizZone Launches Autrinity, the World's First AI-Embedded Association Management System (AMS) and the Last AMS You Will Ever Need®

WASHINGTON, DC, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - bizZone Inc., an association management system provider, today announced the global launch of Autrinity, the world's first AI-embedded association management system (AMS), at the ASAE mmc+tech conference.

Autrinity is built around three core pillars: using autonomous AI to turn data into insights and automated action, eliminating administrative busywork, and enhancing member services for stronger retention while delivering great governance. The result is the ability to focus on strategic outcomes and reclaim time.

"Autrinity has AI integrally integrated in the AMS system in a way that delivers human controlled autonomous productivity and predictable member value," said Ruhail Sumbli, co-founder and managing director of bizZone. "It was also designed with full MCP interoperability in and out, controlled through an access control layer, making it highly extensible and secure."

"Autrinity was born from the foundation of Association DNA – our traditional AMS that includes a broad range of modules," said Julie King, co-founder and CEO of bizZone. "We have followed Privacy by Design (PbD) since the beginning and we now offer an integrated agentic AI workforce with strong data security controls."

Autrinity delivers the full functionality of a high-end, intelligent association management system with prices starting at just $55 per month for a single seat and no upfront investment for things you don't even need. This makes it accessible to associations of all sizes, from volunteer run organizations to enterprise-level associations. It allows us to grow together as your needs evolve, making it the last AMS you will ever need®.

Autrinity is built on a modern SOC 2 Type II and PCI compliant framework based on a Zero Trust architecture. It also includes a website plugin with single sign-on (SSO) that enables associations to fully integrate with the website technology they already use, including WordPress, no migration or laborious BA work required. The optional Member Assist add-on offers a guided, conversational experience on the member site, helping members complete tasks from the moment they arrive.

Autrinity is founded on bizZone's years of deep association domain knowledge spanning complex strategic, operational and governance requirements, coupled with its cutting-edge approach to technology innovation, which makes it ideally positioned to introduce AI autonomous capabilities to the association market. bizZone consistently develops software that incorporates next-generation technologies to deliver products that enhance productivity — the basis for the company's tagline, Innovative by Design®.

To learn more about how you can safely put AI to use in your association or request a discovery session, visit autrinity.ai.

SOURCE bizZone Inc.