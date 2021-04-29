BJ Energy Solutions Achieves 7,000-Hour Milestone With Its TITAN™ Next-Generation Fracturing Technology

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Energy Solutions' (the "Company") first 40,000 Horsepower (HHP) TITAN™ fleet began a phased deployment in the Haynesville on Jan. 5, 2021, becoming fully operational by Jan. 31, 2021. The fleet has surpassed a cumulative 7,000 TITAN pump hours and is the first fleet to use 100 percent natural gas for fracturing completions in the Haynesville. "We have been very pleased with the TITAN fleet deployment and are excited about the potential that this fleet has to improve our emissions and well economics," says Mike Warren, SVP Drilling & Completions, Aethon Energy.

During the month of April, the Company also completed independent emissions testing of the pump and further validated its emissions profile. "We are excited with the results from third-party emissions testing, which have exceeded our expectations," says BJ Energy Solutions CEO Warren Zemlak.

Core to the fleet is the TITAN pump which is powered by a direct-drive natural gas-fired turbine, capable of delivering over 5,000 HHP and provides one of the most efficient "power to pump" combinations available. The TITAN supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, improved well economics, footprint, mobility, and reliability while meeting the most stringent noise-reduction requirements across North America.

"I am pleased with the innovation and progress that the team has achieved surrounding the ongoing development of the TITAN platform over the past year," says Andrew Gould, Chairman, BJ Energy Solutions. He added, "Environmental performance at the well site will be key to the continuation of the development of oil and gas resources in North America. TITAN will make a significant contribution to this in the hydraulic fracturing market."

With a focus on next-generation technologies, BJ Energy Solutions was incorporated on Sept. 1, 2020, as a new entity carved out from the former BJ Services. The Company is currently operating in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford basins in the United States and the Duvernay and Montney basins of Canada. The Company is committed to providing its clients with exceptional value through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and improved operational economics.

With almost 150 years of rich history in serving our clients across North American oil and natural gas basins, BJ Energy Solutions is committed to providing innovative completion technologies to support sustainability and emission reductions. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com .

Aethon Energy Management LLC is a Dallas-based private investment firm formed in 1990. Aethon has partnered with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and RedBird Capital Partners to acquire onshore oil and gas assets in North America. For more information about Aethon, go to www.AethonEnergy.com .

