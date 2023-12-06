BJ ENERGY SOLUTIONS RETAINS NATIONS CAPITAL AS EXCLUSIVE AGENT TO SELL ITS CONVENTIONAL DIESEL FUELED FLEET ASSETS

Nations Capital, LLC

06 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Capital (NCI), a Gordon Brothers company and an asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, have been chosen as the exclusive sales agent to BJ Energy Solutions, LLC ("BJ Energy Solutions" or the "Company") to manage the sale of its non-core diesel fueled conventional frac fleet assets and component inventory as the Company continues to focus on the shift towards its next generation low emissions TITAN technology.

"Nations Capital is pleased to work with BJ Energy Solutions to help monetize their non-core conventional fleet and related inventory. The Company is fully committed to transitioning and investing into their next generation TITAN fleet and we look forward to partnering with the Company to achieve that goal," said Ben Beasley, Executive Vice President at Nations Capital.

"We were very pleased by the professionalism, flexibility and partnership Nations Capital was able to provide as we continue to execute on our organizational goals," commented Ernesto Bautista III, Chief Financial Officer, BJ Energy Solutions, LLC.

Nations Capital will utilize its deep customer relationships in the energy space to sell the assets which include frac pumps, truck tractors and related frac support equipment. Anyone interested in the assets should contact NCI immediately.

About Nations Capital (NCI):

Nations Capital, a Gordon Brothers company, is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth. Nations Capital is frequently recognized as an industry leader in its field and consistently provides tailored solutions to its clients in a time of change. Nations Capital is headquartered in Ohio with facility locations throughout North America. For more information, please visit our website at www.nationscapitalinc.com.

About BJ Energy Solutions, LLC:

With a rich legacy beginning in 1872, BJ has 150 years of technology innovation. Today, BJ Energy's strategy is to champion sustainable products and emissions reduction through the investment, development, and commercialization of technologies that reduce our carbon footprint. BJ's latest introduction of the TITAN technology platform supports the industry's endeavor to continually improve its environmental impact and social responsibilities. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com.

For more information or acquisition inquiries, please contact:

Ben Beasley
Nations Capital
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nations Capital, LLC

