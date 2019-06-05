B&J Wholesale and TRCW Merge to Create a Total Asset Management Business

HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&J Wholesale announced that it has merged with TRCW, creating one of the only businesses in the market today that offers oilfield equipment, repair, remanufacturing, cladding, welding and fabrication under one roof. These capabilities combined with new capital to invest further in innovative technology and engineering, will position the combined business as a total asset management provider. Clients will be able to rely on the business to manage their equipment inventory portfolio, driving efficiency, reducing costs and extending the life of equipment.

TRCW

"In the past, when our customers needed remanufacturing services, we had to refer them to another vendor," said James Kiser, B&J CEO. "Now, with our one-stop-shop repair, we can handle clients' full spectrum of repair needs, from light repair to complete remanufacturing and machining. This shortens repair cycles so our customers' equipment can be re-deployed faster."

B&J supplies oilfield equipment such as gate valves, FRAC components and drill through equipment to FRAC valve and pressure control companies, who in turn service E&P operators. The company has thousands of parts on hand that are available for immediate delivery so that customers are not forced to wait the long timeframes of international suppliers. TRCW remanufactures and repairs oilfield equipment with a specialty in cladding/overlay, welding and fabrication. It serves surface and subsea applications, with a strong focus on large bore high-pressure gate valves.

"We're fortunate to partner with leading oil & gas companies and are always looking for opportunities to provide them with more solutions," said Fran Sterling, President of TRCW. "Joining together with B&J positions us to better meet the needs of our customers. Access to new capital immediately allows us to bring on new machines, tools and additional equipment."

"Customers need better options than what are available today," continued Kiser. "They have to worry too much about having the right equipment, at the right time for their customers. We are changing this. With the combined business, we can manage clients' complete equipment programs, giving them assurance they will have what they need and not miss out on revenue opportunities. The combination of these two industry leading companies creates a cradle to grave option for our clients."

Customers will continue working with their same points of contacts within B&J and TRCW and can expect business as usual. James Kiser will be the CEO of the new combined business, with Fran Sterling, President, overseeing TRCW's services.

About B&J Wholesale

B&J Wholesale is a full-service provider of oilfield equipment servicing the U.S. and international oil and gas markets. The company provides API-certified equipment to FRAC valve and pressure control companies who need additional equipment for immediate deployment. It offers equipment sales and rentals, as well as repair and maintenance for any valve make and model. With an extensive inventory of 1,000's of parts on hand, customers receive most equipment same day or next day. The company operates facilities across Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Ohio. B&J has delivered equipment to 12 U.S. states and 6 countries and serves hundreds of customers. For more information, visit www.bnjwholesale.com.

About TRCW

TRCW manufactures, remanufactures and repairs components for drilling and production, with a strong focus on large bore gate valve remanufacturing. Its specialty services include machining, cladding, fabrication and corrosion resistant alloy welding and hardface welding. Fabrication includes but is not limited to subsea frames, jumper, manifold skids and ROV panels. With a large machine shop, clad shop and fabrication facility, TRCW simplifies clients' manufacturing and procurement process by offering a one-stop-shop service. The business is ISO 9001:2015 certified in machining, welding and fabrication and serves many of the largest U.S. oilfield services companies. For more information, visit www.trcw.com.

