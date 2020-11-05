BJA Partners And TOOTRiS Join Forces To Offer Child Care Benefits To More Companies

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an effort to increase the number of companies offering Child Care as an employee benefit, insurance and financial services firm BJA Partners has entered into an agreement with TOOTRiS, a tech enabled Child Care service provider. BJA Partners will now include, as part of the portfolio of services it provides to its clients, access to TOOTRiS's on-demand Child Care network, the two companies announced today.

About 90 percent of employers in the San Diego region report that they are prioritizing initiatives that better support their employees' work-life balance, and 55 percent recognize the direct correlation of lost productivity to some kind of Child Care-related issues. To that end, BJA Partners embraces innovation and offers clients personalized solutions that now may include Child Care benefits.

"As a working professional and a parent of young children myself, I recognize the lack of childcare options in the current marketplace," said Sara Howland, President of BJA Partners. "Our goal has always been to position employers to attract and retain the best workforce by bringing solutions that go beyond traditional insurance products. Offering a well-rounded benefit package is not just about mitigating costs it should also improve the lives of employees and their families. We believe TOOTRiS can help do that."

TOOTRiS, the fastest growing tech-enabled service provider connecting parents to high-quality Child Care, will provide BJA Partners clients with the ability to secure enrollment in one of the thousands of Child Care quality programs in the TOOTRiS network, along with dedicated support and subsidy assistance.

"BJA Partners treats their clients like family so they understand the importance of helping their workforce with options for better work-life balance," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. "Smart companies know especially coming out of COVID-19 that to attract and retain top talent they need to step up and help working parents solve their Child Care needs. We are delighted to partner with BJA to make Child Care solutions available to all their clients as they support their employees in our new reality.

Each year $3 billion in revenue is lost due to employee absenteeism from lack of Child Care. And employee turnover from Child Care problems costs an employer up to 150 percent of their annual salary. In San Diego, a family of four will generally spend 40 percent of its annual budget on Child Care.

With TOOTRiS, employers can provide Child Care as a benefit that offers working parents the tools and support they need to stay focused and perform their best.

ABOUT BJA PARTNERS

BJA Partners is a full-service insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement and personal services for a wide range of industries. BJA Partners extends its reach through an affiliations with United Benefit Advisors, Independent Agency Owners Alliance, SIAA, LPL Financial and professional partners. With the scale and latitude to select and partner with only the best solutions for the specific needs of its clients, BJA Partners has cracked the code to provide its clients the most effective and efficient service solutions in the marketplace.

ABOUT TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS believes that every child deserves the opportunity to attend high-quality Child Care. As a tech-enabled service that combines tools for parents, providers, and employers, all within a single app, we empower working parents – especially women – by delivering real time access to Child Care, enabling them to find, communicate, enroll and pay, all while completely contactless. Providers grow their program with TOOTRiS curriculums, business, and marketing automation, while employers incorporate Child Care-as-a-Benefit, increasing their productivity, attracting and retaining top talent. In response to classrooms going virtual, we have created Learning Hubs, a service that provides safe and supervised small group environments designed to give school-aged children a place to learn and thrive. As we all adapt to our "new normal," TOOTRiS gives parents peace of mind that their children, the most important people in the world, are safe and secure in high-quality care. TOOTRiS is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at tootris.com.

