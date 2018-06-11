Björn Borg - Marriage Unblocked: Now Everyone can Walk Down the Aisle on Blockchain

Behind the initiative is the Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg that once again takes a stand for love and equality.

–We believe that sport is love and love is equal. The first basic right is to love whomever you want. With our new platform Marriage Unblocked we can decentralize power and open up marriages for everyone wanting to get married, says Jonas Lindberg Nyvang, Marketing Director at Björn Borg.

The platform enables anyone to go down the aisle digitally, store their vows forever and get a certificate of their digital marriage.

The first couple to get married on Marriage Unblocked is Sybille and Alexandra from Switzerland, a country where same-sex marriages are not recognized by law.

– We can now call each other wife and wife. This feels absolutely fantastic! Our blockchain marriage won't give us any equal and legal rights yet, but feeling more accepted is a big step forward. We thoroughly hope marriage unblocked helps push societies to recognize a basic human right – marriage equality, says Sybille and Alexandra.

Blockchain decentralizes power

Blockchain is a new technology that allows you to store information forever, without the involvement of any third parties such as the state or church. The most renown use case is Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency – but blockchain can be used to decentralize any system of power, not only banking. Now Björn Borg uses the same technology to open up marriages for everyone. The digital platform is built by Superblocks, a company that pushes the boundaries of blockchain.

­–Blockchain is not just a technological revolution, it is primarily a socioeconomic revolution. Through its permissionless nature, blockchain can provide new perspectives and solutions to many of the new challenges that societies face today. Marriage Unblocked is a great example of how we can use technology to question how marriage is controlled and set up, says Thomas Backlund, founder of Superblocks.

Visit the platform: http://www.marriageunblocked.com/

Watch the film about equal love: https://youtu.be/Kpt_DPeRWGw

Download press kit: https://we.tl/fCYokl53li

About Superblocks

Superblocks was founded in 2012 on the concepts of decentralization and the empowerment of users. They provide open source accessible tools so that users can build their things on the blockchain and make the world a more awesome place.Visit www.superblocks.com for more information.

