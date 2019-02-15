Björn Borg and Robyn Presents RBN

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg releases their exclusive capsule collection RBN with international pop star and fashion icon Robyn. The modern unisex collection presents a mixture of edgy sportswear and street fashion.

Björn Borg and Robyn put their heads together to create RBN. The capsule collection is developed by Robyn together with renowned stylist Naomi Itkes and Björn Borg's design team. The limited collection consists of 23 pieces of clothing in different colourways.

It is modern and non-gender specific; a mix of sportswear, streetwear and fashionable workwear. Inspired by some of Robyn's favourite garments and some of the pieces in Björn Borg's archive dating back to the 80's, it offers full looks with fleece hoodies, tracksuits, polo shirts, underwear and socks.

"RBN reflects my love for street style and how it's signaled in youth culture, it is inspired by my favourite garments throughout the years. I thought it would be cool to make gear that I can wear both to go out running and clubbing in", says Robyn.

Mija Nideborn Design Director at Björn Borg, about the collection: "The RBN collection really captures what Björn Borg is all about – a contemporary fusion of sportswear and fashion. It is Robyn's creative vision mixed with our brand DNA, a flirt with the street fashion of today."

As part of the RBN launch, Robyn releases her new music video – featuring her song "Send to Robin Immediately". The global launch is happening at Browns East in London on February 15th and is followed by an after party where Robyn and special guests will DJ - More details.

