Bjørn Design Presents The Art Salon Dining Room At San Francisco Decorator Showcase

Artwork focuses on the alumni of the Headlands Center for the Arts Program, with pieces made in or about the region. Materials and colors connect sand, driftwood, sage, and sky. Walls are finished in a rough sand-color plaster; floors are finished in pale sisal. Vintage Axel Einar Hjorth Lovo Dining Chairs, Scandinavian lounge chair, custom charred wood and glass tea table, and a modern walnut dining table provide an accent and counterpoint to the materiality of the room. A custom Kyle Bunting rug gives an abstracted view of the headland's meadows. Above the dining table, a custom mobile by artist Julie Condon is an unexpected substitute for a chandelier.

For more information on the Art Salon Dining Room and images, please visit bjorndesign-2018showcase.com.

The 2018 San Francisco Decorator Showcase is located at 465 Marina Boulevard and will be open from April 28, 2018 - May 28, 2018. The hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm, Fridays from 10am to 7pm, Sundays and Memorial Day from 11am to 4pm, and closed on Mondays (except Memorial Day). Tickets cost $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and students, and all proceeds will be donated to the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid program. For more information on the Showcase or ticketing, please visit http://decoratorshowcase.org.

About David Bjørngaard

The Minnesota native grew up on a farm where he learned to follow the pattern of the sun, respect a sense of place and value simplicity. After moving West to study at the California College of the Arts (CCA), David Bjørngaard worked for interior designer Orlando Diaz-Azcuy. The seven years he spent with the Interior Design Hall of Fame Inductee taught him to observe a room, simplify detailing and clarify function. One of the high points of Bjørngaard's career with Diaz was as project manager for the dining room of the 2009 San Francisco Decorator Showcase. Bjørngaard returns this year to showcase his own design in The Art Salon Dining Room.

David Bjørngaard founded Bjørn Design in 2016.

