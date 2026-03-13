Björn Vikard Launches Systems-driven Succession Advisory, Vikard Coaching to Cut Founder Dependency in Family-owned Manufacturing Firms

BANGKOK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Vikard announces the launch of a focused advisory offer for second- and third-generation family-owned manufacturing businesses aiming to reduce founder dependency and enhance succession readiness. Tailored for companies with 10–500 employees, this offer addresses real-world challenges like payroll, audits, margins, and family ownership dynamics.

Björn's advisory integrates three core components:

Björn Vikard

Aerospace-grade operational and quality systems

Succession-ready leadership development for next-generation leaders

Cross-cultural execution with a focus on Southeast Asia-linked operations

Engagements include advisory and implementation support to ensure sustainable operational systems that outlast the founder, ensuring the continuity of performance, customer confidence, and family ownership.

"If your business can't run without you, that's not dedication—it's a risk," said Björn Vikard, Advisor at Vikard Coaching. "This work isn't about motivational speeches. It's about designing and implementing operational systems that can survive the founder, so the business, the family, and the people working in it aren't exposed to avoidable risk."

Family-owned manufacturers often depend heavily on founders for key decisions, complicating succession planning, limiting scalability, and increasing continuity risks. Björn works with mechanical production companies, aerospace suppliers, and industrial distributors with revenues between $8 million and $60 million, employing 10–300 people (up to 500 in some cases). Outcomes from previous engagements show significant impact, including:

15–30% efficiency improvements through systemized operations

20–40% uplift in enterprise value linked to succession readiness

Approximately 35% higher contract values following upgrades to aerospace-grade systems and customer-facing processes

Björn, with over 20 years of leadership in manufacturing and industrial sectors across Sweden, the US, Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, has a proven track record in operational leadership, including COO and MD roles, and expertise in implementing quality systems in regulated environments.

This advisory offer aligns with the release of Björn's book, Leading with Character Across Cultures, and precedes a forthcoming title on succession and operational independence in family-owned businesses.

Family-owned manufacturers looking to assess their founder dependency and succession readiness are invited to schedule a 30-minute consultation, visit: https://bjornvikard.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

