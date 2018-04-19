BJ's Charitable Foundation Donates a Year's Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank

"At BJ's, we're committed to helping families meet basic needs, such as access to fresh, nutritious food," said Anna D'Addario, general manager of BJ's Wholesale Club in Columbia, Md. "We're proud to partner with the Maryland Food Bank to support its expansion efforts to help neighbors in need and end hunger."

BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest BJ's Gas® location at 6345 Dobbin Road, Columbia, Md. on Thursday, April 12th, giving members even more savings. BJ's operates a total of 134 gas stations in the eastern United States including the new location in Columbia.

"There are many ways to support your neighbors in need, and BJ's unique gift demonstrates the value of donations of all kinds," said Carmen Del Guercio, President & CEO of the Maryland Food Bank. "Gas and tires will allow us to effectively reach even more food-insecure people across the state, and we are grateful that BJ's understands the importance of being good community partners by helping us improve the lives of Marylanders in need."

Additionally, through BJ's Feeding Communities® Program, the club supplies unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products daily to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About the Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, leading the movement to end hunger throughout Maryland. For nearly 40 years, the Maryland Food Bank has partnered with communities across the state to distribute food to individuals and families in need. Through carefully-crafted programs, the food bank aims to meet the immediate needs of Marylanders while simultaneously working to find long term ways to reduce hunger statewide. Currently distributing more than 102,000 meals per day — nearly 37 million meals annually — the Maryland Food Bank will continue to expand its efforts until hunger ends. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit mdfoodbank.org.

