BJ's Charitable Foundation Surprises Roanoke Teachers with $50,000 Donation through DonorsChoose.org

"At BJ's, we're committed to helping our members and their families thrive," said Kristy Houston, director, communications, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're thrilled to celebrate our arrival in the Roanoke community with this $50,000 donation to local classrooms."

BJ's surprised Amy Crawford, teacher at Burlington Elementary School, with the announcement that her projects were funded as part of the $50,000 donation to DonorsChoose.org. BJ's donation will support a variety of projects and classrooms in Roanoke. Projects funded include:

Games and athletic equipment that allow children to practice the skill of throwing

Magnetic whiteboards so every child can participate in classroom literacy activities

Tablets to explore different mathematics functions and processes

"We are so excited to welcome BJ's Wholesale Club to the Roanoke area, and are so thankful for the generous donation," said Rianne Roberts, partnership manager at DonorsChoose.org. "Their support will help equip students and classrooms with the tools they need for a positive learning experience."

BJ's new Roanoke club is scheduled to open in Fall 2018 and will be located along Hershberger Road, N.W. in the Crossroads Shopping Center. The club will provide unbeatable value and outstanding fresh food options to the community, saving families up to 25 percent off grocery store prices*.

For more information on the Roanoke club opening, offerings and membership offers, you can visit BJs.com/Roanoke or the local BJ's Wholesale Club Hospitality Center located at 1507 Hershberger Rd N.W.

*25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

About DonorsChoose.org

Founded in 2000 by a Bronx history teacher, DonorsChoose.org has raised over $500 million for America's classrooms. Teachers come to DonorsChoose.org to request the materials and experiences they need most for their classrooms, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. To date, 2.4 million people and partners have funded projects on the site, reaching 21 million students and making DonorsChoose.org the leading platform for supporting U.S. public schools. DonorsChoose.org is the only crowdfunding platform that vets each request, delivers materials directly to schools, and captures the impact of every funded project with photos, thank yous, and a cost report showing how each dollar was spent. In 2014, DonorsChoose.org made the top 10 of Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, the first time a charity has received such recognition.

