BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Celebrates National Burger Month with New Premium Wagyu Burger

Available starting April 30, guests can enjoy an all-new elevated burger featuring juicy Wagyu beef—arriving just in time to kick off celebration season

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger season just got an upgrade. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (Nasdaq: BJRI) today announced the debut of its all-new Wagyu Burger—a bold, premium addition arriving just in time for spring celebrations and National Burger Month. Crafted for guests who crave richer flavor and next-level quality, this new offering introduces a refined take on the classic burger, underscoring BJ's commitment to premium ingredients, craft-forward offerings and chef-driven menu development.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse introduces its all-new Wagyu Burger, a premium addition crafted with a proprietary blend of Wagyu, brisket and short rib, topped with caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, lettuce and black garlic aioli on a brioche bun, just in time for National Burger Month. For more information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

Starting at $19.99, the Wagyu Burger features a grilled beef patty crafted from BJ's proprietary blend of Wagyu, brisket and short rib, topped with caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, lettuce and black garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun and with a side of crispy fries.

"While our deep dish pizza and world-famous Pizookie® dessert remain crowd favorites, our mouthwatering, juicy burgers deserve a place in the spotlight—especially the new Wagyu Burger," said Heidi Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Our Wagyu Burger's flavorful profile is perfect for celebrating the moments that matter this season."

The Wagyu Burger joins a beloved lineup of burgers perfect for celebrating all of life's most important moments—both big and small. From the $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal that features the All-American Smash Burger and $12.99 Loaded Burger Wednesdays,* to this new premium Wagyu experience, these offerings reflect BJ's commitment to delivering craveable burgers across every tier, from everyday value to elevated innovation.

With the introduction of the Wagyu Burger, BJ's is not just joining the National Burger Month conversation—it's leading the charge with a premium upgrade that brings more flavor, craftsmanship and celebration to every bite.

For more information on the Wagyu Burger or to explore BJ's full menu, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

*Available at select locations. Please visit www.bjsrestaurants.com to learn more.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc., is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community.

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SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.