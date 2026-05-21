BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Builds on Brewing Legacy with Launch of All-New Grass Attack® Cold IPA

Just in time for the world's biggest soccer tournament, the award-winning craft brewery brings a refreshing, hop-forward summer sipper to BJ's growing lineup of handcrafted seasonal beers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fans worldwide prepare for summer's most anticipated tournament, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is drawing on nearly three decades of brewing excellence to deliver the perfect game-viewing partner: Grass Attack®, an all-new seasonal cold IPA made for match days, watch parties and warm-weather sipping.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse launches Grass Attack®, a crisp, hop-forward seasonal cold IPA, joining a growing lineup of handcrafted seasonal beers. For more information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

Available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations starting today and for a limited time, Grass Attack® represents the latest chapter in a brewing legacy that began in 1996 and has since earned the brand recognition as one of the most decorated restaurant-brewery concepts in the country. From grain to grass, the brand crafts beer across five brewhouses nationwide, with more than 30 unique styles developed annually at its Boulder, Colorado, R&D facility—where Grass Attack® was conceived and formulated to perfection.

A trending technique among craft brewers, cold IPA combines the bold hop notes of an IPA with the smooth, easy-drinking qualities of a pale lager. Grass Attack delivers that balance with authority. At 6.5% ABV and 42 IBU, the beer pours pale and clear, opening with juicy tropical fruit and citrus aromas. Strata and Elani hops provide layers of grapefruit, orange zest, lime, papaya, passion fruit and pineapple, balanced by herbal and grassy undertones that give the beer its name. A smooth hop bitterness finishes bold but not overpowering—perfect for sipping through multiple matches without palate fatigue.

"We wanted to create a beer that could go the full 90 minutes and beyond," said Alex Puchner, SVP of Brewing Operations for BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. "Grass Attack brings together everything we love about Cold IPA—bold tropical hop character, crisp refreshment and smooth drinkability—making it the perfect beer whether you're watching the matches or just enjoying summer with friends."

Grass Attack® joins a dynamic lineup of beer innovation that showcases the breadth of BJ's brewing program. Recent releases include Sweet Sin Chocolate Porter™ crafted with Ghirardelli®, BJ's Hard Root Beer and Waterfall, a now off-menu limited time offering Japanese-style rice lager collaboration with Sapporo that demonstrates a brewing team unafraid to explore everything from crisp international lagers to dessert-inspired porters and emerging beverage formats.

This commitment to innovation, paired with consistency and quality, has earned BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse 276 brewing medals since 1996, the 2025 Questex Vibe Vista Award for "Best Beer Program," and most recently, a 2026 World Beer Cup Silver Award for BJ's Jeremiah Red®, one of the brand's longest-standing signature beers.

Whether guests are gathering to watch every minute of tournament action, hosting friends for a watch party, or simply looking for a crisp, hop-forward beer to enjoy this summer, Grass Attack delivers a fresh reason to raise a glass—and a clear reminder that craft brewing remains at the heart of the BJ's experience. As a bonus, during games on Wednesdays, enjoy BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse's signature beers for only $5—another perfect companion for match days.*

For more information on Grass Attack® or BJ's full lineup of handcrafted beers, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

*Valid for 12oz and 16oz BJ's Signature beers only.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc., is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community.

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SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.