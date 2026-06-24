BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Unveils an All-New Lineup of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Different from the bun up, the new chicken sandwich lineup boasts bold flavors, including Korean Sweet & Spicy, BJ's Classic Crispy, and BJ's Original Crispy

Enjoy the Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich as part of the $13 Pizookie Meal Deal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI), long known for its pizza, pours, and the famed Pizookie®, is rolling out an all-new chicken sandwich lineup brimming with bold flavor and crispy fried chicken. A lot of places have chicken sandwiches, but BJ's new handcrafted chicken sandwiches are different. Crispy chicken, signature sauces and fresh toppings combine to create a flavor explosion that will leave you asking, "When are we coming back next?!"

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse unveils all-new chicken sandwich lineup, including Korean Sweet & Spicy, BJ’s Classic Crispy, and BJ’s Original Crispy. Available starting June 25, the lineup offers the variety and craft only BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse can deliver.

"At BJ's, we're always innovating to bring guests exciting new flavors and memorable dining experiences, and our new chicken sandwich lineup is the latest example," said Heidi Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "From the trending heat of our Korean-style chicken sandwich to a classic option guests can customize their way, each sandwich is crafted to deliver bold flavor and satisfying variety. And with our $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal, guests can choose from more than 40 meal combinations, including the NEW Original Chicken Sandwich, at an incredible value. It's the only meal deal that ends with the world famous Pizookie®, creating an experience that can only be found at BJ's."

Available at BJ's Restaurants starting June 25, the new Chicken Sandwich lineup offers the variety and quality that fans expect, with delicious and bold flavor combinations that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning fried chicken connoisseurs. The complete lineup includes:

Korean Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich: A bold fusion of heat and sweetness, this sandwich isn't for the faint of heart. With crispy fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Asian glaze, in house pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, and sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun, this sandwich is built different.

A bold fusion of heat and sweetness, this sandwich isn't for the faint of heart. With crispy fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Asian glaze, in house pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, and sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun, this sandwich is built different. BJ's Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Available classic or saucy, offers customization with any of BJ's signature sauces like Honey BBQ, BJ's Peppered BBQ, Hot Honey Buffalo, Tatonka® Stout Buffalo or Nashville Hot, topped with signature coleslaw, dill pickles, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun.

Available classic or saucy, offers customization with any of BJ's signature sauces like Honey BBQ, BJ's Peppered BBQ, Hot Honey Buffalo, Tatonka® Stout Buffalo or Nashville Hot, topped with signature coleslaw, dill pickles, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun. BJ's Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Featuring crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, and honey mustard on a brioche bun, this is more than a classic—it's a timeless salute to sandwich that started it all.

Guests can also savor BJ's Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich as part of the brand's iconic Pizookie® Meal Deal, available Mondays through Fridays, including National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. For just $13, enjoy BJ's Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a free personal Pizookie®. That's dinner and dessert at a value only BJ's Restaurants can bring to the table.

In addition, BJ's is welcoming the summer season with the return of its show-stopping Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®. Featuring a Ghirardelli® triple chocolate cookie topped with graham cracker crumbles, covered in gooey, toasted marshmallows, and two scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, it's the perfect ending to any meal.

For more information on the new Chicken Sandwich lineup, the returning Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®, or to find your nearest location, please visit www.bjsrestaurants.com. And be sure to follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for all the latest news.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1978, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with deep brewhouse roots delivering premium food and memorable experiences. With more than 200 restaurants across 31 states, BJ's brings guests together to celebrate life's everyday moments over chef-crafted food, award-winning house crafted beer and genuine hospitality in a fresh atmosphere. With signature deep-dish pizzas, the often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert, pours and more, BJ's offers something for every taste and every occasion. A pioneer in craft brewing, BJ's is the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, earning over 270 medals since 1996, including the 2025 Questex Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and top rankings across multiple categories at the 2026 World Beer Cup and North American Beer Awards. Whether gathering with family for a weeknight dinner, catching the game with friends or raising a glass to life's biggest milestones, BJ's is where moments turn into lasting memories. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

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SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.