BJ'S Restaurant & Brewhouse® Inspires Guests To Become Obsessed With Their World-Famous Pizookies® By Offering Them For $3 In September

"To say that people are crazy about our Pizookie® is an understatement. It's enough to drive an obsession," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "At BJ's we believe you haven't lived until you've tried one. We're confident that from your first bite into a Pizookie® there's no going back - you'll become a fan for life".

September is the perfect time to become obsessed with BJ's coveted Pizookie®, with flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut, Hot Fudge Brownie, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®, Monkey Bread and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. $3 Pizookies® will be available with any purchase in all locations nationwide.

Learn More at www.bjsrestaurants.com/pizookie

Fan us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BJsRestaurants

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bjsrestaurants

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bjsrestaurants

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu with over 140 offerings has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 207 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien

Hannah Judah, 310-453-2539

bjsteam@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bjsbrewhouse.com

