BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® Invites You to Unleash Your Hunger (and Tame It) with the New Monster Pizookie®

Starting March 12, guests can embrace their inner monster mindset with the limited-time Monster Pizookie®—available as a larger-than-life Pizookie® Platter that brings the whole table together

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After hearing from fans across social media, the next seasonal Pizookie® from BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) has officially arrived. Following plenty of chatter and debate, the newest limited-time addition to the beloved Pizookie® lineup is none other than the Monster Pizookie®. Available starting today, the Monster Pizookie® can be enjoyed in both the classic individual size and as a shareable Pizookie® Platter. This bold, blue, over-the-top creation is perfect for celebrating, connecting, and turning group dining into a monstrously fun and unforgettable experience.

BJ's launches the Monster Pizookie®, featuring an ooey, gooey chocolate chunk cookie, stacked with Rich Vanilla Bean ice cream, Oreo® crumbles and a side of hard-shell chocolate sauce. Also available as a jumbo Monster Pizookie® Platter for a limited time. For more information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

"At BJ's, we're always looking for ways to create memorable, shareable experiences around our Pizookie® platform," said Heidi Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer, at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "With the Pizookie® Platter gaining viral momentum on social, offering the Monster Pizookie® in a jumbo size was the natural next step—bigger, bolder and built for those 'you had to be there' moments."

Inspired by the nostalgic and visually iconic Cookie Monster ice cream flavor that has captivated California for decades, the Monster Pizookie® Platter features four freshly baked cookie bases topped with eight scoops (yes, you read that right) of striking, electric blue vanilla bean ice cream, finished with a smooth chocolate shell and a generous sprinkling of Oreo® cookie pieces.

Not quite ready to go full monster? Guests can also enjoy the new Monster Pizookie® in the BJ's regular size, with two scoops of rich blue vanilla bean ice cream, a chocolate shell and Oreo® cookie pieces—perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without summoning the entire monster crew.

The new Monster Pizookie® Platter and classic Monster Pizookie® are available beginning on March 12, while supplies last, for dine-in only at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations.

For more information on the Monster Pizookie® or to see the full Pizookie® menu, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community.

