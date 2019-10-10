BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® Pizookie® Fans Can Now Share Their Pizookie® Obsession With Friends & Family
A New Flavor and A Free Pizookie® Dessert Offer Encourages Guests to Feed & Share Their Pizookie® Obsession
Oct 10, 2019, 09:00 ET
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) continues to inspire obsession with their world-famous Pizookies®, a pizza-cookie hybrid that features a fresh cookie baked in its own deep-dish pan and topped with rich ice cream, and is doubling down on sharing that obsession with friends and family for two weeks in October. BJ's is prompting guests to share their Pizookie® obsession by kicking off a two-week Pizookie® special: a FREE Pizookie® with any $9.95 purchase. Pizookie® obsessed guests just need to visit www.bjsrestaurants.com/Pizookie to obtain the offer and access the amazing Pizookie® special, which can be shared with friends and family from October 10 – October 24. With this offer, guests can try the newest flavor in BJ's cereal-enhanced Pizookie® series, which is now available and just in time for Halloween: the Count Chocula™ Cereal Pizookie®, which features a warm rich chocolate cookie with chunks of Ghirardelli® chocolate topped with vanilla bean ice cream and sprinkled with Count Chocula™ Cereal.
"We know that people are crazy about our Pizookies®," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc., "and now, for two weeks, we are inviting our fans to share the obsession with their friends and family by taking advantage of our Free Pizookie® offer."
BJ's world-famous Pizookie® comes in 10 indulgent flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut, Hot Fudge Brownie, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®, Sugar Cookie, Monkey Bread, and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. Every flavor, including the new Count Chocula™ Cereal Pizookie®, will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations.
About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu with over 140 offerings has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 207 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.
