BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® To Support The Alzheimer's Association® During The Entire Month Of June

All month long, BJ's guests will have an opportunity to donate to the Alzheimer's Association ® . With a minimum donation of $1 guests will receive a free Pizookie ® coupon for their next visit, valid through July 31, 2019. As a proud supporter of the cause, BJ's plans to make the Longest Day ® even longer. On June 20 AND June 21, BJ's will match in-restaurant donations* to the Alzheimer's Association ® .

"We are proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association® for the second year in a row to support a disease that affects more than five million Americans and touches so many of us here personally," said Kevin Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Alzheimer's is the nation's largest under-recognized public health crisis and BJ's is dedicated to helping find a cure."

On The Longest Day®, which takes place annually on the summer solstice, participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association®.

Key facts about Alzheimer's include:

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and this number is estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.

Alzheimer's disease kills more Americans than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

In 2019, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the nation $290 billion . By 2050, these costs could rise as high as $1.1 trillion .

*BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® will match in-restaurant guest donations up to $25,000.

For more information, please visit alz.org/bjs

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 140 offerings where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 204 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

