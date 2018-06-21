BJ's Wholesale Club and the Red Sox Foundation Want to Take You Out to the Ballpark with Exclusive Sweepstakes

"BJ's is excited to partner with the Red Sox Foundation to offer our members the chance to win exclusive gameday experiences," said Kirk Saville, senior vice president, corporate communications, BJ's Wholesale Club. "By teaming up with the Red Sox Foundation, we're giving fans a chance to see their favorite team, just by shopping at BJ's."

BJ's is offering shoppers, who are not currently members, an exclusive opportunity to win Red Sox Foundation prizes. With the BJ's MA Triple Play Sweepstakes, shoppers are automatically entered for a chance to win tickets and the grand prize, a VIP Game Experience from the Red Sox Foundation, when they join BJ's with a special membership offer. Shoppers interested in joining BJ's and entering the BJ's Triple Play Sweepstakes must use the "Join Now" link found here: http://www.bjs.com/RSF.

BJ's is also providing current members with a chance to win Red Sox Foundation prizes, including tickets, with the BJ's MA Take Me Out to the Ballpark Sweepstakes**. BJ's members can enter the sweepstakes by visiting: http://www.bjs.com/RedSoxFoundation.

Both sweepstakes are open from May 21, 2018 through July 8, 2018.

*No Purchase Necessary. Void outside of ME, NH, RI, MA, CT and where prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents, residing in ME, NH, RI, MA or CT, 18 years or older as of date of entry. Starts 12:01 AM ET on 5/21/18 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 7/8/18. See Official Rules for details.

**No Purchase Necessary. Void outside of ME, NH, RI, MA, CT and where prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents, residing in ME, NH, RI, MA or CT, 18 years or older, and are Mastercard or My BJ's Perks® Mastercard credit cardholders in good standing as of 5/20/18. Starts 12:01 AM ET on 5/21/18 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 7/8/18. See Official Rules for details.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

About the Red Sox Foundation

The official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation has donated to over 1,680 organizations since its creation in 2002, and focused on making a difference in the lives of children, families, Veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Through partnerships with best-in-class organizations in healthcare, the Red Sox have helped raised over $135 million for cancer treatment and research for The Jimmy Fund, supported more than 15,000 Veterans and their families suffering from the "invisible wounds of war" with the Home Base Program, and helped the Dimock Center serve over 17,000 patients annually with health and human services. The Foundation's self-run education and youth baseball programs have helped 274 Boston Public Schools students with college scholarships, and promotes healthy choices and valuable life skills to more than 700 urban youth annually through its RBI baseball and softball program.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Red Sox Foundation raises funds through special events, corporate sponsorships, and grants. Founded and initially funded by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino and their partners, the Red Sox Foundation has won numerous awards for the impact of its innovative programs. In 2010, the Foundation's Red Sox Scholars program was recognized by Major League Baseball with the first-ever "MLB Commissioner's Award for Philanthropic Excellence." In 2009, the Red Sox Foundation was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sports Philanthropy Project with the Patterson Award as the nation's "Best Team Charity in Sports." For more information about the foundation, visit redsoxfoundation.org .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-wholesale-club-and-the-red-sox-foundation-want-to-take-you-out-to-the-ballpark-with-exclusive-sweepstakes-300669993.html

SOURCE BJ's Wholesale Club

Related Links

http://www.bjs.com

