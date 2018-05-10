BJ's Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club

News provided by

BJ's Wholesale Club

09:22 ET

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Wholesale Club today announced an updated website featuring convenient new services like Shop BJs.com – Pick Up in Club as well as the ability to add digital coupons to select online orders.  

"We're excited to roll out these new benefits for our members," said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer at BJ's Wholesale Club.  

BJ's members will have the added convenience of making a purchase on BJs.com and picking it up in any one of BJ's 215 clubs in as little as two hours. Members will have access to thousands of items through Shop BJs.com - Pick Up in Club to make their shopping trip easier.

Add-to-Card Coupons that were previously only available to use in club will now be able to be applied to Shop BJs.com – Pick Up in Club orders and orders placed on BJs.com. Members can select coupons at coupons.BJs.com to add digitally to their card and the savings will be automatically applied at checkout on BJs.com or in club.

Shoppers visiting BJs.com will also be treated to a new look and feel. The new homepage showcases featured products, top categories, personalized recommendations and seasonal solutions. The changes make the site more personalized and easier to navigate and shop.

Learn more at BJs.com/pickup

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states. 

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-wholesale-club-gets-more-convenient-as-members-can-shop-bjscom-and-pick-up-in-club-300646354.html

SOURCE BJ's Wholesale Club

Related Links

http://www.bjs.com

Also from this source

May 09, 2018, 08:00 ET BJ's Charitable Foundation Donates $1 Million to Feeding...

May 03, 2018, 09:59 ET See Something You Like? Swipe Right on the BJ's Wholesale Club App

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BJ's Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club

News provided by

BJ's Wholesale Club

09:22 ET