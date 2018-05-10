BJ's Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club

BJ's members will have the added convenience of making a purchase on BJs.com and picking it up in any one of BJ's 215 clubs in as little as two hours. Members will have access to thousands of items through Shop BJs.com - Pick Up in Club to make their shopping trip easier.

Add-to-Card Coupons that were previously only available to use in club will now be able to be applied to Shop BJs.com – Pick Up in Club orders and orders placed on BJs.com. Members can select coupons at coupons.BJs.com to add digitally to their card and the savings will be automatically applied at checkout on BJs.com or in club.

Shoppers visiting BJs.com will also be treated to a new look and feel. The new homepage showcases featured products, top categories, personalized recommendations and seasonal solutions. The changes make the site more personalized and easier to navigate and shop.

Learn more at BJs.com/pickup

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

