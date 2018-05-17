BJ's Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors

"I'm pleased to be named Chairman of the Board and to continue leading our team through the next stage of our transformation," Baldwin said. "Most importantly, I want to thank Laura for her countless contributions to BJ's Wholesale Club over her more than 25 years with the company. Her leadership, vision and commitment to BJ's have created the foundation for our long-term success."

Baldwin joined BJ's in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer and became President and Chief Executive Officer in 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience as an executive in the retail and consumer products industries. Before joining BJ's, he was CEO of Hess Retail Corporation, prior to its successful sale to Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Before joining Hess, Baldwin served in a variety of executive level roles at Kraft Foods (Nabisco), The Hershey Company and Procter & Gamble. Baldwin also serves as Chairman of the National Retail Federation (NRF) Board of Directors.

Chande is a Senior Managing Director at CVC Capital Partners, where he is a member of the Consumer/Retail team. Prior to joining CVC in 2016, Chande worked at Centre Partners. He also has experience at Bain & Company, Raymond James Capital and Schroders. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Dartmouth College.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

