BJ's Wholesale Club Offers Biggest Toy Selection Ever This Holiday Season

"BJ's is thrilled to offer more toys – at unbeatable prices – than ever before this holiday season," said Chris Desantis, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're helping our members live joyously this holiday season with the convenience of shopping an expanded toy assortment – whether it's online or in-Club – at an outstanding value."

BJ's expanded assortment will feature some of the hottest toy items this season like Paw Patrol Fire Engine and an exciting new product from Hatchimals that will be unveiled on Oct. 5, 2018. Plus, new and timeless brands including Kumi Creator, Disney® and Cabbage Patch will be available this holiday season. Members can shop from hot collectibles like Treasure X and Pikmi Pops to educational and learning toys like Jimu Builderbots Robot Kit, so members can check off every kid's wish list in an easy one-stop shop.

BJ's Top 10 Toys and expanded toy assortment will be available to shop on BJs.com beginning Oct. 1, 2018. The Top 10 Toys will be available in-Club on Oct. 25, 2018.

BJ's exclusive Top 10 Toys list includes:

BJ's Wholesale Club will help members live conveniently this holiday season, allowing members to master the shop by shopping wherever they want, whenever they want. BJ's members will have access to a range of services throughout the holiday season like the BJ's app, same-day delivery, Shop BJs.com – Pick Up in Club and shopping at their convenience online at BJs.com or in-Club.

Members are encouraged to check the BJ's app and https://coupons.bjs.com/ throughout the season for even more savings with digital coupons that can be downloaded to their membership card.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 135 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE :BJ ).

SOURCE BJ's Wholesale Club

