BJ's Wholesale Club Offers Gas for a Penny a Gallon

"BJ's consistently delivers outstanding value on gas to our members," said Krystyna Kostka, senior vice president, fuel & automotive operations, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're thrilled to partner with Michelin to help our members get ready for spring with a great deal on tires and a nearly-free tank of gas."

BJ's Gas offers members some of the lowest gas prices around (named in top 10 of 100 U.S. Best Value Brands from GasBuddy's 2016 list) and saves the average member more than $50 per year on fuel. Those approved for a My BJ's Perks® Mastercard® save an additional 10¢/gal. at BJ's Gas every day.*

Tires.BJs.com makes it easy for members to shop an expanded assortment and schedule installation at their local BJ's Tire Center. Plus, every $15/tire installation includes a full road hazard warranty and maintenance for the life of the tire - including tire rotation, wheel rebalancing, flat repairs and inflation check.

Rules and restrictions apply, visit www.bjs.com/Michelin1centgas to learn how to get gas for a penny a gallon at BJ's Gas.**

*Subject to credit approval. My BJ's Perks Program is provided by BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions apply. Visit BJs.com/perksterms for Program Terms. Cash back is in the form of electronic awards issued in $20 increments that are used in-Club at the register and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJs-CLUB.

My BJ's Perks® Mastercard® is issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

**Purchase BJ's Gas® for 1¢/gal. on your next gas fill-up, up to 30 gallons, when you purchase any one 4-tire set of Michelin tires at BJ's 3/27/18 - 4/25/18 (the "Promotion"). Promotion available at any BJ's Tire Center (in-Club or at BJs.com) and BJ's Gas location. The purchase of a Michelin 4-tire set must be made on one checkout receipt. Multiple Michelin 4-tire set purchases during the Promotion qualify for the Promotion, which is available immediately after an in-Club purchase, or available the next day after shipment of any Michelin 4-tire set purchases made at BJs.com. One Michelin 4-tire set purchase is equal to one Promotion redemption. Any in-Club or online Michelin 4-tire set purchase with an immediate return, will be excluded from receiving the Promotion. Promotion may not be combined with any other fuel promotions, including fuel promotions associated with the My BJ's Perks® Program. Promotion will be applied before any additional fuel promotions for which Member is eligible. Promotional offer redeemable through 5/22/18. Approved containers only.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

