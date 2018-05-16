BJ's Wholesale Club Rolls Out Mobile Deli Ordering in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Wholesale Club today announced an expanded pilot of mobile deli ordering to Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations. Members will now be able to place and track deli orders on BJ's mobile app in participating clubs.
"We're excited to offer mobile deli ordering to an expanded group of members," said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer at BJ's Wholesale Club. "We believe the ability to place deli orders ahead of time will make shopping at the club easier and more efficient than ever."
The pilot program lets members select their premium deli meats and cheeses along with desired thickness and place an order with their selected club. All orders will be ready within 20 minutes and held until the club closes for the day.
BJ's Wholesale Club is the only major membership warehouse club to offer a full-service deli. Members can select from a variety of premium deli meats and cheeses from brands like Dietz & Watson, Land O'Lakes and Wellsley Farms, available exclusively at BJ's.
To see the list of participating clubs, visit: https://www.bjs.com/mobileordering
About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.
Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.
BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.
Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.
