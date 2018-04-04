BJ's Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts

"BJ's Wholesale Club is committed to make a positive difference in Massachusetts, and we're thrilled to partner with the Red Sox Foundation and support our local communities," said Kirk Saville, senior vice president of corporate communications at BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're looking forward to working with the Red Sox Foundation to increase access to nutritious food, education and wellness for families in New England."

From peanuts and popcorn to sunscreen and sunglasses, BJ's members can get everything they need to cheer on their team in an easy one-stop shop.

Over the years, BJ's has donated more than 68 million pounds of food to help alleviate hunger, invested in more than 2,300 community organizations and helped deliver 13 million meals to neighbors in need. Additionally, BJ's has positively impacted more than 250,000 students, providing them with classroom supplies necessary for success.

The Red Sox Foundation harnesses the passion of Red Sox Nation to make a difference in the lives of children, veterans, families and communities throughout New England by improving their health, educational and recreational opportunities.

"We are thrilled to work with BJ's to help improve communities in need throughout New England," said Red Sox Foundation executive director Bekah Salwasser. "Whether it's providing mentorship and scholarships to students, or school supplies to help them achieve academic success, we each tackle the needs of our community in different and important ways. By working with like-minded partners who are committed to this region, we can make a bigger and more meaningful impact together."

BJ's offers convenient shopping options including in-club, BJs.com, same-day grocery delivery and the BJ's mobile app, so members can spend less time shopping and more time watching the game. Shoppers not currently enrolled in membership can visit bjs.com/membership to learn more and start saving today.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About the Red Sox Foundation

The official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation has donated to over 1,680 organizations since its creation in 2002, and focused on making a difference in the lives of children, families, Veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Through partnerships with best-in-class organizations in healthcare, the Red Sox have helped raised over $135 million for cancer treatment and research for The Jimmy Fund, supported more than 15,000 Veterans and their families suffering from the "invisible wounds of war" with the Home Base Program, and helped the Dimock Center serve over 17,000 patients annually with health and human services. The Foundation's self-run education and youth baseball programs have helped 274 Boston Public Schools students with college scholarships, and promotes healthy choices and valuable life skills to more than 700 urban youth annually through its RBI baseball and softball program.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Red Sox Foundation raises funds through special events, corporate sponsorships, and grants. Founded and initially funded by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino and their partners, the Red Sox Foundation has won numerous awards for the impact of its innovative programs. In 2010, the Foundation's Red Sox Scholars program was recognized by Major League Baseball with the first-ever "MLB Commissioner's Award for Philanthropic Excellence." In 2009, the Red Sox Foundation was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sports Philanthropy Project with the Patterson Award as the nation's "Best Team Charity in Sports." For more information about the foundation, visit redsoxfoundation.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-wholesale-club-teams-up-with-red-sox-foundation-to-make-a-positive-difference-in-massachusetts-300624348.html

SOURCE BJ's Wholesale Club

Related Links

http://www.bjs.com

