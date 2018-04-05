BJ's Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner

"BJ's is thrilled to partner with the Salem Red Sox as we celebrate our newest club opening in Roanoke, Va. later this fall," said Kirk Saville, senior vice president of corporate communications at BJ's Wholesale Club. "At BJ's, we focus on nourishing our communities and helping families thrive, and we're happy to help give families access healthy, fresh food with our donation to Feeding America Southwest Virginia."

"We're very excited to be partnering with BJ's this season to help them build brand awareness and drive membership in the area prior to their Roanoke opening," said Allen Lawrence vice president of sales and sponsorships at the Salem Red Sox. "Not only are we excited to welcome the new business to the area, but it brings a smile to our face that we are able to partner with an organization that helps families like our fans, not only everyday with their services, but also with generous donations like the one BJ's is providing Feeding America Southwest Virginia."

Feeding America Southwest Virginia is focused on the sole mission of ending hunger in the region. The food bank distributes approximately $29 million worth of food and grocery related products annually via a network of more than 350 partner programs. The food bank and its network provide food or meals to those in need across 26 counties and nine cities.

"We're excited to join the Salem Red Sox in welcoming BJ's to Roanoke," said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "The support of retail partners is critical to the work we do. BJ's generous donation will help us provide enough food for 60,000 meals for hungry families, children and seniors in Southwest Virginia. We're so grateful to have BJ's as a partner in the fight against hunger."

The BJ's Wholesale Club in Roanoke, Va. will provide unbeatable value and outstanding fresh food options to the community, saving families 25 percent off grocery store prices*, and local shoppers nearly $60 million a year on their grocery bills. The club will also feature a BJ's Gas station, offering members even more savings.

Shoppers interested in signing up for BJ's membership can visit www.bjs.com/roanoke or the local BJ's Wholesale Club Hospitality Center located at 1507 Hershberger Road NW in the Crossroads Shopping Center for more details on a limited time Founding Member offer.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About Feeding America Southwest Virginia

Feeding America Southwest Virginia was founded locally in 1981 and proudly commemorates 37 years of fighting hunger and changing lives through community partnerships. For the last three and a half decades, the Food Bank's ultimate mission has remained the same: eliminate hunger in the region. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for Southwest Virginia's hungry. Approximately $26.5 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through a network of more than 330 partner feeding programs in our 26-county, 9-city region that provide food or meals to those in need. The local Food Bank is an affiliate member of Feeding America. Visit www.faswva.org for more information or like us on Facebook.

