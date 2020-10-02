BK Associates and J.P. Morgan hold 2020 Seminar on Valuations of Airline Intangibles

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Value Considerations for Airline Intangibles Seminar (October 5) is a unique opportunity for anyone interested in the aviation industry to gain insight into the numerous creative assets airlines have utilized during the Covid-19 crisis to raise cash.

The seminar will be held virtually with BK Associates owner, Pooja Gardemal, J.P. Morgan Debt Analyst, Mark Streeter, and J.P. Morgan Equity Analyst, Jamie Baker. Presenters and panelists will tackle current, substantive issues around the use and valuation of intangible assets such as loyalty programs, routes/slots/gates (RSG), and brand intellectual property (IP) for collateral.

Featured Speaker

Pooja Gardemal, CPA/ABV, Managing Director/Owner

Ms. Gardemal currently serves as Managing Director and current owner of BK Associates, Inc. Ms. Gardemal specializes in intangible asset valuations, tangible valuations, business valuations, analyzing complex business relationships and forecasting within the aviation industry. Ms. Gardemal is an accomplished valuation professional with almost two decades of wide-ranging experience.

About BK Associates



BK Associates was established in 1984 by William H. Bath and John F. Keitz to provide professional consulting services in every facet of aviation. Originally founded in NY, BK Associates established itself as a leader in aircraft appraisals and related services with the help of its multidisciplinary staff. Today, BK Associates offers a wide range of valuation and consulting services to airlines, lessors, regulators and financiers. BK provides valuations of intangible assets such as routes, slots, and gates (RSG), brands (trademarks & domains), and loyalty programs. BK also provides valuations of tangible assets, including commercial aircraft, business jets, spare engines, simulators, ground service equipment, spare parts, and unmanned aerial vehicles. For more information or appraisal assistance, please contact [email protected].

*Monday* October 5 @ 11:00am ET

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/jpmorgan/5722/value-considerations-for-airline-intangibles-(loyalty-routesslotsgates-brand-ip)-with-bk-associates-/

You will receive your access details via email.

A recording will be available until 12th October 2020

Click on the following link and enter the access code: 941053

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/4469/value-considerations-for-airline-intangibles-(loyalty-routesslotsgates-brand-ip)-with-bk-associates/

SOURCE BK Associates, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bkassociates.com

