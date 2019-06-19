BKD Partners with Gray Associates, Leveraging Gray's Data, Analytics, and Software to Help Colleges and Universities Improve Financial Sustainability and Growth

CONCORD, Mass., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Associates today announced a partnership with BKD CPAs & Advisors. Gray is the creator of proprietary data and analytical software such as PES (Program Evaluation System) and PEP (Program Economics Project), and solutions that help institutions of higher education make strategic, data-informed decisions regarding their academic programs.

BKD is a National CPA and strategic advisory firm with a growing focus on the higher-education sector. Their services and expertise go well beyond the standard accounting services to include risk management, technology, wealth management and forensic and valuation services.

"Gray Associates has built a tremendous, industry-leading database of market-based information to help institutions make data-informed decisions," said Smith, a BKD partner and higher-education practice leader. "They have a passion for comprehensive market data and analytical techniques to help institutions sort through strategic issues. As our Financial Sustainability Services continues to grow and evolve, Gray Associates is the perfect partner to help BKD enrich the robust data and analysis that we provide to our clients."

This partnership will help to inform and drive institutional evolution and increase overall profitability.

Gray has unparalleled experience helping customers develop fact-based portfolio and marketing strategies that maximize outcomes for students, the school, and its constituencies. Gray's data analytics tools gather data on inquiry volumes, demographics, competition, and employment and produces an easy to use Grayscorecardä for more informed strategic decision making.

This critical program data can then be used to help institutions with strategic initiatives including:

Program Selection and Assessment - Select the best programs to Start, Stop, Sustain, or Grow by location

Campus Location and Market Selection - Identify new locations where an institution could be successful

Pricing Strategy - Determine the pricing structures and levels that will maximize growth and profits

General Management Consulting - Create or assist with the implementation of a strategic plan

In addition, Gray's Program Evaluation System (PES) integrates critical data on the markets for educational programs to enable customized analysis of an entire program portfolio at a local, regional, or national level.

Both, Gray and BKD will be attending the upcoming CACUBO (Central Association of College and University Business Officers) 2019 annual meeting in late September. CACUBO provides higher-education professional development opportunities and leadership training to business and finance professionals at academic institutions.

This partnership follows a highly successful beginning to 2019 for Gray, with new clients signing-on including Loyola University of New Orleans Mercer University, Monroe Community College and York College of Pennsylvania.

Robert Atkins, CEO and Founder of Gray Associates said, "We're pleased to see our consistent growth continuing through strategic partnerships with leading organizations like BKD and we look forward to leveraging our experience and tools to help more academic institutions use data and analytics to drive more informed and more financially-sound decision-making."

About Gray Associates

Gray provides institutions of higher education the data, advanced analytical tools, and rigorous research they need to forecast customer decisions, size-up the competition, and model economics. Gray's exclusive data analytics tools and unparalleled analysis provide academic institutions with more than numbers. The company delivers deep strategic insight no one else can bring to the table.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Vera Voce Communication

978-255-1159

216666@email4pr.com

SOURCE Gray Associates