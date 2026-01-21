BKF and MNS: Better Together, Stronger by Design

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The news is out: BKF + MNS are Uniting! We are merging our talents, our cultures, and our expertise to create a single, seamless partner dedicated to your success.

By bringing together two of the most trusted names in engineering, we're delivering the ultimate advantage to our clients. How are we changing? Only for the better. You'll work with the same familiar faces, now backed by an even broader geographic footprint and deeper technical resources. We've combined our strengths to move faster, think bigger, and deliver results that exceed expectations.

Enhanced Capabilities.

Greater Capacity.

Total Collaboration.

Unified Vision.

We're boldly positioning BKF + MNS to be the #1 firm in the West. BKF boasts nearly 800 professionals, and over 20 offices, and offers expanded capabilities in Planning, Engineering, Surveying, and Construction Management across key markets including Transportation, Water, Government, and Development. Together, we are building on what we already do best while shaping a shared culture that honors each firm's legacy.

"This merger is about building smarter connections," said Greg Hurd, President and CEO of BKF. "We're creating a stronger, more connected platform that gives our clients greater access to leadership, talent, and solutions across the Western United States. We're expanding our reach, deepening our expertise, and accelerating our ability to deliver results that matter."

A Powerful Alignment of Vision and Values

"This merger represents a bold alignment of vision, talent, and regional expertise," said Darren Riegler, President and CEO of MNS. "Together, we amplify our ability to serve our clients through the entire project life cycle – planning, design, and construction. We are truly Stronger by Design."

BKF's expanded team brings superior regional expertise and strong local leadership. With deep roots in the communities we serve, we understand the unique needs of each region and deliver full project lifecycle support from planning and permitting to engineering, surveying, and construction management.

This is a celebration of what's possible when two legacies work as one. We're ready to help you achieve more. BKF + MNS: Stronger by Design.

For more information, visit http://www.bkf.com

