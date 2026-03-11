BKF Announces Acquisition of Lotus Water, Expanding Leadership in Water Resources and Resilience

OAKLAND, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BKF is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lotus Water, a highly respected water resources and climate resilience engineering firm. United by a shared commitment to creating a more resilient water future, together, we are Stronger by Design. This strategic acquisition strengthens BKF's water‑focused capabilities and positions the combined organization to better serve public agencies, utilities, and communities facing increasingly complex water and climate challenges.

Lotus Water is widely recognized for its specialized expertise in stormwater management, flood resilience, climate adaptation, green infrastructure, and integrated water systems planning. Its multidisciplinary team of civil and urban planners brings deep experience serving public utilities, municipalities, private and institutional clients, design professionals, and large urban infrastructure programs. By joining BKF, Lotus Water adds advanced technical depth and resilience-focused services that complement BKF's broad civil, infrastructure, and environmental engineering practices. Together, the combined organization is sharpening its focus with a clear priority: to lead the industry in sustainable, resilient design that prepares communities, protects our watersheds, and strengthens infrastructure into the future.

"Water resilience is one of the defining infrastructure challenges of our time," said Peter Wijsman, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions at BKF. "By bringing Lotus Water into BKF, we are intentionally building a premier water resources platform, one that combines deep technical experience, innovative thinking, and the scale required to help communities and utilities adapt to climate change, protect critical infrastructure, and plan confidently for the future. This acquisition accelerates our ability to lead in the water market and innovate solutions that are both resilient and enduring."

"The acquisition creates a significantly larger and more experienced water resources practice, expanding BKF's capacity to pursue larger and more complex projects while continuing to deliver first-class outcomes. Lotus Water's established presence in California and the Pacific Northwest also supports BKF's strategic growth in key West Coast markets," says Greg Hurd, President and CEO of BKF.

The clients of both firms will benefit from a more comprehensive suite of services, combining BKF's operational scale, geographic reach, and multidisciplinary expertise with Lotus Water's leadership in water resilience, policy development, advanced modeling, nature-based solutions, and innovative design approaches. Lotus Water will operate as a critical part of BKF's Water Resources practice, maintaining its strong technical culture and focus on sustainable solutions while gaining access to expanded resources and opportunities for growth.

Immediately following the acquisition, Lotus Water will operate as a standalone legal and operating entity within the BKF family of companies.

About BKF

With over 110 years in business, BKF is a leading planning, engineering, surveying, and construction management firm specializing in the Transportation, Water, Development, and Government Markets across the western United States.

About Lotus Water

Lotus Water specializes in integrated water resources engineering and climate resilience planning, delivering sustainable solutions rooted in technical excellence and environmental stewardship. Lotus serves a variety of public and private clients on the most challenging water and infrastructure issues, including working directly with all the major cities on the West Coast of the United States and Canada.

