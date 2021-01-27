BKFC Partners With UNREAL Mobile For Massive "KNUCKLEMANIA" Event Friday, February 5 Live On Pay-Per-View

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World's Fastest Growing Sport, has partnered with industry leader UNREAL Mobile as the Official Mobile Provider of "KNUCKLEMANIA" on Friday, February 5, 2021 from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL, distributed by Multi Vision Media and broadcast live on Pay-Per-View in addition to streaming through FITE.TV with a starting time of 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

UNREAL Mobile will be the presenting sponsor of the "KNUCKLEMANIA" free preliminary bouts prior to the start of the Pay-Per-View and will hold an UNREAL Sweepstakes with the Grand Prize Winner receiving two round-trip airfares to the event in addition to two nights of lodging at the host hotel of the event. Additional items for the sweepstakes winner include a new Smartphone and one-year of UNREAL Mobile Service, a BKFC Swag Bag with apparel and a one-year subscription to the BKFC TV App. Enter the UNREAL Mobile Fan Sweepstakes at http://bareknuckle.tv/unrealsweepstakes .

"We're pumped to be sharing UNREAL Mobile with fans and athletes at "KNUCKLEMANIA", said UNREAL Mobile representative Jorge Morales. "Just like BKFC, UNREAL Mobile is exploding in its category as thousands discover what an amazing deal we deliver."

"KNUCKLEMANIA" is our biggest event of the year and we're very excited to work with UNREAL Mobile," said BKFC President Dave Feldman. "Our fans can't wait for February 5 and UNREAL Mobile is a super exciting part of the event."

Headlining "KNUCKLEMANIA" is the Highly Anticipated Debut of Combat Sports Superstar

Paige Van Zant facing Britain Hart in the featherweight division. Co-featured 'Brutal' Johnny Bedford clashes with Dat 'Be Dat' Nguyen for the BKFC Bantamweight World Title. In a special attraction fight Chris 'The Crippler' Leben battles Quentin 'The Hero' Henry in the 205lb. division.

Advance tickets for the socially distanced event starting at $55 may be purchased through the RP Funding Center Box Office, by phone at 1- 888-397-0100, and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com .

UNREAL Mobile rocks the world of wireless with 5G plans that start at just ten bucks. UNREAL Mobile provides amazing nationwide coverage with simple rate plans that never include hidden chargers or "gotcha" fees. SPEND LESS, EXPERIENCE MORE!

