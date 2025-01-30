BKFC's KnuckleMania V Sets Historic Attendance Record in Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Corp's subsidiary Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is proud to announce that KnuckleMania V, held at the Wells Fargo Center, achieved a record-breaking attendance of 17,762 fans. This milestone marks the highest attendance for any combat sports event in modern Philadelphia history, surpassing previous records held by both boxing and mixed martial arts events like UFC and WBA.

Event Highlights:

Ben Rothwell's Swift Victory: Former UFC contender Ben Rothwell stunned the crowd by claiming the BKFC heavyweight title in a mere 18 seconds with a decisive knockout against Mick Terrill .

Former UFC contender stunned the crowd by claiming the BKFC heavyweight title in a mere 18 seconds with a decisive knockout against . Jeremy Stephens' Triumph: The main event showcased Jeremy Stephens' dominance as he secured a third-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez , further solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the BKFC roster.

The main event showcased dominance as he secured a third-round TKO victory over , further solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the BKFC roster. Kaine Tomlinson Jr.'s Memorable Knockout: Rising star Kaine Tomlinson Jr. delivered a spectacular 30-second knockout, leaving fans and commentators in awe of his skill and power.

BKFC President David Feldman credits the organization's skyrocketing success to its relentless commitment to high-energy, fan-focused events. "Our dedication to delivering the raw intensity of bare-knuckle fighting, coupled with the passion of our fighters and fans, has propelled BKFC to new heights," said Feldman.

"These fighters can not just fight, but they have incredible stories to tell," said Feldman. "Many have overcome immense adversity—whether it's battling through personal struggles, or chasing redemption in the fight game. They're fighting for more than just a win—they're fighting for their legacy."

With each event, BKFC continues to push the boundaries of combat sports, attracting global attention and high-profile supporters, including Conor McGregor.

Up Next: BKFC returns February 1 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. For event details and the latest BKFC news, visit the official BKFC website.

