BKM Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Real Estate Acquire a $1.8 Billion Portfolio of Light Industrial Assets

Acquisition Adds 8.5 Million Square Feet Across National Platform, Positioning BKM and Kayne as one of the Largest Owner-Operators of Multi-Tenant Light Industrial Assets

Marks Largest Light Industrial Transaction Since 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BKM Capital Partners ("BKM") and Kayne Anderson Real Estate ("Kayne"), today announced that they have acquired an 8.5-million-square-foot portfolio (the "Portfolio") from the Link Logistics portfolio for $1.81 billion. This acquisition will significantly expand the footprint and operating platform of the joint venture between Kayne and BKM (the "Joint Venture") across key U.S. markets.

This transaction solidifies the Joint Venture as one of the largest owner-operators of multi-tenant light industrial assets in the U.S., which, inclusive of this transaction, is now approximately 15 million square feet under management. The Portfolio being acquired includes 51 multi-tenant light industrial properties across top-tier infill markets in California, Washington, Texas and Georgia, along with a dedicated operating infrastructure, including eight offices and 40 employees spanning property management, leasing, construction and property accounting.

With this transaction, BKM will have significantly enhanced scale across several of the country's most important multi-tenant light industrial markets, strengthening its ability to leverage market density, local expertise and operating efficiencies to drive stronger execution and performance across the portfolio. The additions bring BKM to nearly 200 employees in 25 offices nationwide deepening its operating presence in several of the country's most important small- and mid-bay industrial markets.

"At Kayne Anderson Real Estate, we continue to focus on sectors where we see durable demand drivers and the opportunity to create value through scale, vertical integration and operational expertise," said Al Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of Kayne Anderson Real Estate. "Multi-tenant light industrial remains a highly fragmented segment with compelling fundamentals, and this transaction reflects our conviction in the strategy as well as our ability to partner with leading operators such as BKM to build differentiated platforms in attractive markets."

"This acquisition marks the largest addition to BKM's platform to date and is representative of the strategy we have deployed in the multi-tenant light industrial space for years," said Brian Malliet, BKM's Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "It not only underscores the importance of deep operating expertise in this sector but also adds meaningful scale to our platform at a time when institutional interest in the light industrial segment is rapidly accelerating. This partnership combines Kayne Anderson Real Estate's institutional capital and long-term investment perspective with BKM's disciplined market-by-market execution and integrated, on-the-ground infrastructure that are essential to delivering a stronger day-to-day experience for our tenants and brokers."

The portfolio is approximately 90% occupied and consists of nearly 2,000 units across 275 buildings, all located in infill submarkets within high-growth markets. BKM's business plan for the new properties includes targeted exterior upgrades, roof and HVAC work, market-ready improvements for vacant space and selective reconfiguration to reduce office buildout. Overall office buildout target is expected to decline from 37% to 33%, with more significant office conversion work planned at select assets.

Truist Securities served as financial advisor to Kayne Anderson Real Estate.

About BKM Capital Partners

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, BKM Capital Partners is the largest institutional fund manager and operator of multi-tenant light industrial properties in the United States. BKM's singular focus, market knowledge, decade-long track record, and institutional approach provide a platform for investors to access a traditionally fragmented asset class through an experienced partner with the expertise to execute. BKM's platform drives significant ROI in this niche asset class through active hands-on management with an experienced investment and operations team. Since its inception in 2013, BKM has successfully acquired nearly 40 million square feet of light industrial projects valued at nearly $8 billion. The firm continues to grow its investment management business through strategic joint ventures, institutional investor funds and separate account equity capital.

Additional information is available at bkmcp.com.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing $22 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, self-storage, and light industrial. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, an approximately $43 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 41 years of successful experience across real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit. For more information, visit www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/.

Media Contacts:

BKM Capital Partners

Emily Pollard / Susan Rounds

[email protected] / [email protected]

Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Jon Keehner / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Kayne Anderson Real Estate; BKM Capital Partners