BKV Energy Named a Finalist for "Best Electricity Provider" for 2026 Houston Chronicle "Best of the Best Awards"

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, BKV Energy is proud to announce that it received second place for Best Electricity Provider in the Houston Chronicle's 2026 "Best of the Best Awards," a recognition voted on by thousands of readers across the Houston area.

"Being named a finalist is an incredible honor and reflects the strong relationships we've built with our community," said BKV Energy Vice President Sayed Khoja. "We're grateful to our customers, families and Houston partners for their continued trust and support, and we're proud to be recognized among such an inspiring group of organizations."

As a relatively new name in the Texas energy market, BKV Energy has focused on doing things differently, starting with transparency. Unlike many name-brand electricity companies, BKV Energy doesn't offer gimmicky promotions, hidden fees, or confusing plan structures. Instead, customers are flocking to straightforward, fixed-rate plans like the Bluebonnet plan which comes with benefits and smart timing that truly reward loyalty.

With the Bluebonnet plan, customers benefit from access to BKV Energy Plus, a set of built-in perks including:

Reduce Your Rate : A one-of-a-kind feature that allows customers to switch to a lower rate mid-contract, without fees, when electricity prices drop.

: A one-of-a-kind feature that allows customers to switch to a lower rate mid-contract, without fees, when electricity prices drop. ElectroShare: A customer loyalty payout every year in November, just for sticking with BKV Energy.

"Being recognized as a finalist for the second year in a row is an exciting milestone for our team and reflects our commitment to putting people first," said Khoja. "More and more customers are telling us they want simple, honest electricity and they want to save money over time. That's exactly what we're here to provide."

BKV Energy's rapid growth and strong customer satisfaction are proof that the market is shifting. What started as a bold idea to disrupt the energy status quo is now a movement, and Houston has helped lead the way.

As the company looks ahead, BKV Energy remains focused on expanding its offerings, improving the customer experience, and helping even more Texans save on electricity - without the gimmicks.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based electricity provider serving residential customers across the state. BKV Energy offers affordable, transparent, fixed-rate energy plans without the misleading promotions or hidden fees. The company's flagship Bluebonnet plan includes BKV Energy Plus, a suite of benefits that reward smart energy decisions and customer loyalty.

For more information, visit https://www.bkvenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Eliane Baaklini

(713) 913-1780

[email protected]

SOURCE BKV Energy