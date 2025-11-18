BKV Energy Announces ElectroShare Customer Payout

$250,000 in Profits Distributed to Customers

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Energy , a residential electricity provider in Texas, is excited to announce its second annual ElectroShare customer payout, with a total of $250,000 distributed to loyal customers this month.

This innovative customer payout initiative increased by $139,000 over last year, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to building loyalty and trust with its valued customers.

Payouts are distributed to customers enrolled in BKV Energy's Bluebonnet Plan . The longer someone has been a BKV Energy customer, the greater the amount they receive, rewarding customer retention while remaining dedicated to customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to continue building customer loyalty and rewards through our ElectroShare program as a way to give back to our customers who make BKV Energy the best electric provider in Texas," said Sam Luna, Director of Product at BKV Energy. "We stand firm in our commitment to putting customers first. Texas residents have many choices when it comes to energy providers, and we are excited to reward those who choose us to power their homes with BKV Energy."

Bluebonnet plan customers receive a multitude of benefits in addition to the annual ElectroShare payout, including:

Reduce Your Rate: BKV automatically searches for opportunities to reduce rates and notifies consumers when it's possible to switch to a lower price, mid-contract for free

BKV automatically searches for opportunities to reduce rates and notifies consumers when it's possible to switch to a lower price, mid-contract for free VoltPoints: 25 monthly rewards points that can be used for a chance to win daily, weekly, and monthly prizes up to $1,000.

To learn more about ElectroShare and how to become eligible, visit the BKV Energy website at https://bkvenergy.com or contact customer service at 855-258-4797.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based residential electricity provider dedicated to delivering transparent and simple energy plans with no base charges or hidden fees. With innovative solutions like ElectroShare, the company is committed to providing its customers with reliable and affordable electricity. BKV Energy is also a leader in renewable energy and offers a variety of renewable energy plans to its customers. PUCT #10323

