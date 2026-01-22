BKV Energy Wins "Best Lubbock Electricity Provider 2026" in KCBD's "Best of the West" Competition

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Energy is proud to announce that it has been named Best Lubbock Electricity Provider in the prestigious 2026 "Best of the West" competition hosted by KCBD. This is the second year in a row that BKV Energy has won this award.

Voted on by Lubbock residents, the annual competition recognizes standout local businesses, and BKV Energy took first place in the electricity provider category thanks to its strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Lubbock community in such a meaningful way," said Sam Luna, Director of Product of BKV Energy. "This award is a testament to our unwavering focus on providing our customers with affordable and transparent residential energy solutions."

Since 2022, BKV Energy has taken a straightforward, customer-first approach to electricity service. Rather than relying on promotional pricing, hidden fees, or complicated terms, the company offers simple electricity plans designed to help customers clearly understand what they're paying for and why. Texans are flocking to gimmick-free fixed-rate plans like the Bluebonnet plan, which comes with benefits that truly reward customer loyalty.

With the Bluebonnet plan, customers benefit from access to BKV Energy Plus, a set of built-in perks including:

Reduce Your Rate : A one-of-a-kind feature that allows customers to switch to a lower rate mid-contract, without fees, when electricity prices drop. Thousands of price drops have been offered already.

: A one-of-a-kind feature that allows customers to switch to a lower rate mid-contract, without fees, when electricity prices drop. Thousands of price drops have been offered already. ElectroShare: A customer loyalty payout every year in November, just for sticking with BKV Energy. BKV Energy has paid eligible customers over $350,000 total in two years, with more rewards on the way.

"This result shows Texans are voting with their feet and moving away from the old way of doing electricity," said Sayed Khoja, Vice President of BKV Energy. "They want transparency, simplicity, and a provider that actually works for them, and that's exactly what we offer."

BKV Energy's growth and customer loyalty signal a clear shift in the energy market. What started as a challenge to the old system has become a movement, and Lubbock's residents, who quickly embraced the opportunity to choose their provider after the city became deregulated, are adding to its momentum.

As the company looks ahead, BKV Energy remains focused on expanding its offerings, improving the customer experience, and helping even more Texans save on electricity - without the gimmicks.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based electricity provider dedicated to delivering affordable and reliable energy to residential customers. With no base charges or hidden fees, the company offers simple, transparent energy plans, including renewable energy options. Through its innovative ElectroShare program, BKV Energy continues to redefine the way Texans access and use electricity.

For more information, visit https://www.bkvenergy.com .

