BL Companies Expands Wilmington Office to Support Growth in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BL Companies, an employee-owned, multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental and land surveying firm, is officially moved in and open for business in its new Wilmington office.

BL Companies' new Wilmington office BL Companies' new Wilmington office

The new location, which is about eight miles east of the previous office on Castle Street near downtown, is a significantly larger space that will accommodate new hires as BL looks to triple its staff size at the Wilmington office. The office is part of a mixed-use complex in the expansive Middle Sound West development, and BL is the first tenant in the new first-floor office space. Wilmington-based Tribute Companies is both the builder and landlord of the Middle Sound West property.

"We've been doing great work in the Wilmington area, and broader North Carolina coastal region, but we were constrained by the limitations of our previous space," says BL president and CEO Carolyn Stanworth. "The new office is like night and day. Our employee owners in Wilmington deserve this upgrade, and it will certainly help entice some talented individuals to join the BL team and service our clients' projects."

Up until now, BL's team was strictly architecture in the Wilmington office. That's about to change.

"We're now able to add additional disciplines and make some really impactful hires," says Daniel Wenzel, a senior project manager and principal at BL based in the Wilmington office. "The new location will support the growth of our civil and structural engineering offerings, in addition to mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) as well as environmental services, bringing all of BL's disciplines into Wilmington to provide further support for local clients and better serve communities in the Carolinas."

Some of the local clients in the area include the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County and multiple local developers. BL is also supporting major national and multiregional clients like Amazon, FedEx and Costco in the region.

About BL Companies

BL Companies is a 100% employee-owned company providing multidiscipline architectural, engineering, environmental and land surveying services to clients throughout the U.S. BL was recognized as a 2026 Best Firm to Work For by Zweig Group and is consistently listed among the Top 500 Design Firms in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record. BL has over 375 employee-owners across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas. blcompanies.com

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SOURCE BL Companies