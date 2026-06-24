BL Companies Named a 2026 Best Firm to Work For by Zweig Group

MERIDEN, Conn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BL Companies, an employee-owned, multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental and land surveying firm, has been recognized as a 2026 Best Firm to Work For by Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting, research and education for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry.

The firm was recognized among the industry's top workplaces, ranking in the top third and above industry standard in both the 200+ employees category (No. 11) and among multidiscipline firms (No. 20) nationwide.

Zweig Best Firm to Work For

The Best Firms to Work For award recognizes outstanding AEC workplaces based on a combination of employee feedback and firm-provided data evaluating culture, employee experience, professional development and workplace practices.

"At BL we strive to be a place that is truly considered a Best Firm to Work For by our employee owners," says President and CEO Carolyn Stanworth. "As BL approaches its 40th anniversary, it's important in particular to look back on our last 20 years as an ESOP and recognize that the structure is our strength, and the culture is the key. We're all responsible for the ultimate growth and success of the firm."

According to the survey results, 97.4% percent of BL's employee owners believe the firm deserves to qualify as one of the best firms in the industry to work for. Among the areas in which employee sentiment was particularly high included the company's supportive culture, professional development opportunities and comprehensive benefits.

"BL Companies makes its employee owners feel supported, included in decision making, and empowered to go beyond the call for their clients," says one of the survey's anonymous responses. "With a collaborative workplace environment, challenging and rewarding projects, and a comprehensive benefit package, coming to work each day is a true joy. There is also nothing better than working for a company that prides itself in not only the success of their business, but the success of their employee owners."

The ESOP model, open communication, competitive compensation packages and flexible work arrangements were identified as the core strengths of BL. The shared responsibility and pride fostered by the employee-owner model, which leads to high engagement and low turnover, was a central theme throughout the responses.

"Best Firms to Work For recognizes organizations that understand a simple truth: great firms are built by investing in people," says Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. "These firms have demonstrated a commitment to creating environments where employees can grow, contribute and succeed. We are proud to recognize their achievements."

Winners will be celebrated at the 2026 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala in Park City, Utah. View the full list at The Zweig List, Zweig Group's digital platform for celebrating excellence across the built environment.

About BL Companies

BL Companies is a 100% employee-owned company providing multidiscipline architectural, engineering, environmental and land surveying services to clients throughout the U.S. BL was recognized as a 2026 Best Firm to Work For by Zweig Group and is consistently listed among the Top 500 Design Firms in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record. BL has over 375 employee-owners across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas. blcompanies.com

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group is the leading consulting, research, and training firm serving the AEC industry. A four-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, Zweig Group offers solutions in M&A, strategic planning, ownership transition, executive search, valuation, and more. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms thrive in a competitive marketplace. Learn more at zweiggroup.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

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SOURCE BL Companies