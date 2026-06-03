BL Companies Relocating Canton Office to Bolster Client Relationships, Business Development

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BL Companies, an employee-owned, multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental and land surveying firm, has announced the relocation of its Canton-area office in Uniontown. The new location will be at 1530 Corporate Woods.

Moving day at BL's Canton office

With roughly 5,000 square feet of Class A space, the open floor plan will be more conducive for welcoming visiting partners and clients, and it will also allow BL to nearly double its total number of employee owners working in the Canton area. Sitting right off the expressway, the new location will also provide easier access from main roads with less traffic congestion and is much more visible from the street.

"The Canton area is very important for BL, and we've worked hard to establish a presence here over the past 15 years," says President and CEO Carolyn Stanworth. "We're excited for this new space and the role it will play in not only the continued growth of BL, but how we're able to better serve our clients and partners in eastern Ohio."

The highlight of the new office is the main conference room which features three walls of glass for optimal natural light. Its overall fresh, modern aesthetic will also serve as a more inviting workspace to welcome in new hires to the BL team.

"It's definitely going to be much more convenient for client meetings than our previous space, and overall it's just better in every way," says Bob Cappelli, a senior project manager and principal at BL. "The main conference room, open floor plan and amenities in the new office are a welcome upgrade for all the BL employee owners who call the Canton area home."

About BL Companies

BL Companies is a 100% employee-owned company providing multidiscipline architectural, engineering, environmental and land surveying services to clients throughout the U.S. BL is consistently listed among the Top 500 Design Firms in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record and has over 375 employee owners across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas. blcompanies.com

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

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SOURCE BL Companies