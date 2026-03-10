BL Companies President and CEO Carolyn Stanworth to Retire at End of Year

MERIDEN, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BL Companies, an employee-owned, multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental and land surveying firm, has announced that President and CEO Carolyn Stanworth will retire in December 2026.

President and CEO Carolyn Stanworth, center; VP of Operations Derek Kohl, left; VP of Operations and General Counsel Julia O'Brien, right

"This will bring to a close a fulfilling 27-year journey at BL, the last 20 years as an employee-owned company and culture — something for which I am most proud," Stanworth said. "This decision comes after thoughtful reflection on my career and all that we have accomplished together and the continued growth potential of BL Companies. It has been my honor to collaborate and create win-win situations that benefit all our employee-owners in so many ways."

VP of Operations Derek Kohl and Julia O'Brien, VP of Operations and General Counsel, will step in to lead the company as co-presidents of BL following Stanworth's retirement.

"We are very grateful for Carolyn's leadership and her decades of dedication to BL," Kohl said. "Her commitment to succession planning and team development is helping ensure a smooth transition and positions BL to continue growing as a leading employee–owned, multidiscipline firm."

Stanworth joined BL as chief financial officer in 1999 after a successful period in the telecommunications industry with Southern New England Telephone. Additionally, she became chief operating officer in 2003 and took over as president and CEO in 2010 amid the financial crisis of the Great Recession, leading BL on the path to recovery and prosperity on the strength of the employee-owner model.

"Carolyn created a tremendous culture at BL by rebuilding the foundation of the firm," O'Brien said. "Because of her incredible leadership, we are not faced with that same task when she retires. BL is in a great place to continue to grow and flourish while fostering the next generation of leaders."

Stanworth will remain involved as a member of BL Companies' Board of Directors after retirement as an external member, offering strategic guidance and continuity. She has served on the board for 20 years.

"Working alongside each of BL's employee-owners, with their dedication and passion, has made my experience truly meaningful," Stanworth said. "We have overcome many challenges and achieved great results — and we did it together."

A native of Virginia, Stanworth received her bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University and her MBA from the University of New Haven.

