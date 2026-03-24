Founder Summer Grays prepares to debut My Butler AL during a star-powered Saturday night launch featuring Blac Chyna, Princess Love, and Yandy Smith in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Butler AL, a luxury lifestyle and social platform currently in beta, will officially launch with an exclusive red carpet event in Los Angeles on March 28, 2026, marking the public introduction of a new digital platform designed to support communication, organization, and lifestyle coordination.

Blac Chyna, Princess Love and Yandy Smith Headline Launch of My Butler AL Platform in Los Angeles

The launch event will be hosted by entrepreneur Blac Chyna, alongside television personalities Princess Love, Yandy Smith, Amina Buddafly, and Quad Webb, widely recognized from the Love & Hip Hop franchise and other television appearances. Music for the evening will be provided by celebrity DJ Sky High Baby. The invite-only event is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, creators, media professionals, and entertainment figures for a curated evening celebrating innovation and cultural connection.

Founded by entrepreneur Summer Grays, My Butler AL introduces a centralized digital experience designed to help users manage communication, community engagement, and day-to-day coordination within one integrated environment. The platform enters a growing segment of lifestyle-driven technology solutions developed to help individuals navigate increasingly complex personal and professional responsibilities.

My Butler AL combines social networking functionality with concierge-style tools designed to streamline everyday tasks and communication. Features currently available within the beta platform include customizable social feeds, direct messaging capabilities, event integration tools, and lifestyle coordination features designed to support user organization and engagement.

"My Butler AL was created to simplify how people manage their digital and daily lives," said Summer Grays, Founder of My Butler AL. "Our goal was to build a platform that allows users to stay connected, organized, and in control of their communication and daily responsibilities."

The platform is currently rolling out through an early access beta phase, allowing initial users to explore its features while contributing feedback that will inform future development. The launch also coincides with Women's History Month, highlighting continued growth in women-led innovation within technology and digital services.

Attendance at the March 28 launch event is by invitation only. Members of the media interested in covering the event or accessing official visuals may view event flyers, founder images, and platform assets through the official media folder:

Media Assets:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sE21YUpLsOKpR0by6S1twycJiO1W_h6d

About My Butler AL

My Butler AL is a luxury lifestyle and social platform currently in beta, designed to integrate communication, community interaction, and concierge-style coordination into one seamless digital experience. Built for modern professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs, the platform supports daily organization while enhancing connection, flexibility, and control.

Press Contact:

Hazey Taughtme

3104673979

SOURCE My Butler AL