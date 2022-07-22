Black AIDS Institute Appoints Michelle Resse as Chief Program Officer

Global Search Firm Coleman Lew Canny Bowen Retained to Identity Next BAI President/CEO

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Black AIDS Institute (BAI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Reese as Chief Program Officer.

With expertise in finance and budgetary operations inclusive of the oversight of multi-million-dollar fiscal engagements, Ms. Reese comes to BAI from CAI, Inc. Delivering programs and content to 47 jurisdictions nationwide, Ms. Reese led the National Technical Assistance Team in a stellar fight against HIV/AIDS.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michelle to the BAI family. Her extensive public health background and commitment to advancing life-saving work in the HIV/AIDS community and a legacy of work in maternal and reproductive health - is exactly what we need to build on our critical work," said Grazell Howard, Board Chair of BAI. "Please join us in welcoming Michelle to our team."

Ms. Reese will join senior consultants Pat Bass, Jewel C. Love, and John W. Love, Jr. in moving the organization into its exciting future. As Coleman Lew Canny Bowen leads the search for BAI's next visionary President/CEO, the organization will be poised for unprecedented impact in the HIV/AIDS and healthcare sector. Interested President/CEO candidates are directed here: https://clcbsearch.com/position/president-and-chief-executive-officer-black-aids-institute-bai/

BAI further announces that Ms. Toni Newman who has served as Interim President/CEO for the past year will be moving on to work with a national service organization. Thank you for your service at BAI, Toni.

The work of BAI – a leading voice in the global fight for a cure to HIV/AIDS - is as important today as ever. As cities struggle with their response and messaging around the Monkeypox virus, BAI has launched an education campaign to provide communities with more information on Monkeypox, the need for testing, and the generally knowing of one's health status.

For more information on BAI, please visit: https://blackaids.org/

Media Contact:

John Love

(213) 224-7488

[email protected]

SOURCE Black AIDS Institute