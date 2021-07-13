Black AIDS Institute Re-Launches Black Leadership Program To Strengthen The HIV Workforce, End The Epidemic

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black AIDS Institute (BAI), the nation's only Black-led organization focused on ending HIV in Black communities, has re-launched its renowned "African American HIV University" (AAHU) program. Aligned with BAI's "We The People: A Black Strategy to End HIV," which is rooted in Black empowerment, the reinvigorated and expanded AAHU program aims to build Black leadership and mobilization skills as an upstream, structural, and sustainable intervention to end the epidemic in Black America. Of its seven interconnected components designed to strengthen the HIV workforce, AAHU's two flagship initiatives, Science and Treatment College and Community Mobilization College , are accepting applications through August 15.

AAHU - Community Mobilization College AAHU - Science and Treatment College

"My career trajectory, knowledge base and professional network of stellar Black leaders in the HIV and scientific community are built upon my AAHU experience. As a 2012 AAHU alum, a same-gender-loving, Black veteran living with HIV, and the person leading programming for the nation's only Black HIV organization, I embody the long-term value of investing in Black academic spaces that are powered by curricula built for and by us. If you are looking to help end HIV in Black America within the next ten years, I urge you to enroll for an AAHU course today!" said Reverend Rob Newells, Director of National Programs, Black AIDS Institute.

ABOUT BLACK AIDS INSTITUTE

Founded in 1999, Black AIDS Institute (BAI) is the only uniquely and unapologetically Black think and do tank in America. Our mission is to stop the AIDS epidemic in Black communities by engaging and mobilizing Black institutions and individuals to confront HIV. Black Empowerment is our central theme, and we are led by people who represent the issues we serve. We source our capacity-building, mobilization, and advocacy efforts from Black leaders and communities across the country and provide culturally respectful and high-quality HIV prevention and care services for Black people in Los Angeles. Learn more at https://blackaids.org

PRESS CONTACT

James DeMarco, Strategic Heights Media

[email protected] 212.634.7176

SOURCE Black AIDS Institute