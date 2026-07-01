Black Ambition's Fundable Founders Learning Lab Returns in 2026 to Accelerate South Florida Businesses

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Ambition announced the return of its Fundable Founders Learning Lab, a program designed to help founders, including those that are underrepresented, in South Florida. The lab helps founders execute with intention, secure capital strategically, and build businesses ready to scale.

Applications open to all on July 1, 2026, and close August 4, 2026. The fully virtual program will run from August 18 through October 20, 2026, and is free for accepted Florida-based founders.

Felecia Hatcher, Timbaland, and Zayd Portillo speaking on a panel at the 2025 Fundable Founders Learning Lab So Ambitious Dinner.

Black Ambition, with a $1 million philanthropic contribution from JPMorganChase, launched the Fundable Founders Learning Lab in 2025 to help entrepreneurs pursue capital strategically and build sustainable businesses. This year's program aims to build on last year's success to prove what's possible when founders have the right tools, community, and access.

Founders in the 2025 cohort achieved tangible results, including raising capital, hiring talent, and logging measurable business wins.

By the end of the program, founders:

Logged 500+ measurable business wins;

business wins; Generated more than $274,000 in reported capital;

Created~51 new jobs in just 10 weeks; and

in just 10 weeks; and Reviewed the program a perfect 5/5, at a rate of 82%.

This virtual program also provides participants a dynamic forum to share insights, connect with peers, and receive mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs.

"We are excited to enter our second year of the Fundable Founders Learning Labs, allowing us to expand the amount of support we can deliver to businesses across Miami," said Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, "This isn't about chasing funding; it's about helping to build a business ecosystem that is ready to receive it and make real impact. We look forward to continuing our work with JPMorganChase to make this program as beneficial and successful as possible."

"JPMorganChase is thrilled to work alongside Black Ambition for the second year in a row to support, catalyze, and amplify South Florida's small businesses," said Maria Escorcia, Southeast Region Executive and Executive Director of Global Philanthropy at JPMorganChase. Together, we are expanding access to training, mentorship, and strategic resources, and helping founders build stronger, more resilient businesses."

From Learning to Doing

The 2025 cohort consisted of more than 380 entrepreneurs across consumer products, technology, AI, healthcare, and media and entertainment industries. What set the Fundable Founders Learning Lab apart was not just the curriculum, but the opportunity for founders to put it into action immediately.

Each week, founders left with tangible tools: Clearer pricing strategies, sharper messaging, structured capital asks, automated workflows, and AI-powered systems they could actually use the next day.

The 2026 Fundable Founders Learning Lab

"Before joining Fundable Founders Lab, I was navigating the startup journey mostly on instinct and grit. The structured guidance, supportive community, and actionable content gave me clarity and confidence to refine GameDrive's vision. One key win: we're now actively engaging investors with a sharper pitch and a more focused growth strategy. This program helped turn momentum into measurable progress." – Christopher Green, Founder of GameDrive, 2025 Fundable Founders Learning Lab Participant.

The 2026 Lab builds directly on last year's momentum, offering:

10 weeks of expert-led virtual sessions focused on capital readiness, marketing, partnerships, customer development, and AI-enabled growth

Real-world tools and frameworks designed for immediate use

Pathways to capital through curated exposure and strategic connections

Ongoing access to the Black Ambition network, including alumni resources and future opportunities

Access to JPMorganChase's Startup Business banking units to provide more information regarding business operations and funding best practices.

The program will culminate with the Fundable Founders Forum, a curated, community-driven conference where founders, investors, and innovators will gather for an afternoon that blends masterclass-level strategy with real implementation support designed to pour into the budding South Florida founder ecosystem.

Learn More Before You Apply

Black Ambition will host two virtual information sessions for founders interested in learning more about the Lab and what it takes to succeed in the program:

A Different Kind of Opportunity

Florida is home to over 1.38 million minority-owned businesses, yet access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers to scale. The Fundable Founders Learning Lab exists to change that, not by promising shortcuts, but by building readiness.

If you're a founder who's done the work, is ready to go deeper, and wants support that meets you where you are, this is your invitation. We also encourage you to learn more about our 2025 Fundable Founders and take it a step further and shop local with our curated Fundable Founder Marketplace.

About Black Ambition

Black Ambition is a nonprofit organization founded by Pharrell Williams to close the opportunity gap for underrepresented entrepreneurs. Since its launch, Black Ambition has supported more than 1,177 founders, awarded approximately $14 million in funding, and helped its network raise over $297 million in follow-on capital.

Learn more at www.blackambitionprize.com

Contact: Samiyah Malik | [email protected]

SOURCE Black Ambition