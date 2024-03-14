BLACK AMERICANS AT HIGHER RISK FOR KIDNEY FAILURE AS BLACK HEALTH MATTERS, NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION FIGHT FOR EQUITY DURING NATIONAL KIDNEY MONTH

Organizations to spread awareness about kidney equity as Black Americans are 4 times more likely to develop kidney failure

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM)– a leading nonprofit health advocacy organization that provides health and wellness information that is rooted in medical expertise to the Black community – is partnering with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) to spread awareness about kidney equity during National Kidney Month. Observed in March each year, National Kidney Month aims to raise awareness about kidney health and chronic kidney disease. The month also includes World Kidney Day – a global health awareness day focusing on the importance of kidneys and the impact of kidney disease - which is observed March 14.

"As an organization that spotlights health disparities and the importance of health in the Black community, kidney health has become a silent epidemic in our community," said Roslyn Young-Daniels, President, and Founder of Black Health Matters. "We are very honored to have the opportunity to partner with the National Kidney Foundation to spread awareness about kidney health, and also achieving equity by decreasing the risk factors for our community."

NKF continues to fight to get Kidney Equity for All - a commitment to make a difference in ALL kidney patients' lives! Post this

Black Americans are not only 4 times more likely to develop kidney failure, but more than one in three kidney failure patients living in the U.S. are Black.

As part of this collaboration, Black Health Matters will turn its Home Page Orange on March 14 in observance of World Kidney Day and inviting visitors to take a quiz to assess their risk for kidney disease. Currently, 33 percent of adults in the U.S. at risk for kidney disease. Results of the quiz will share if the respondent is at increased risk of kidney disease while also providing informational resources including a link to schedule a consultation with a medical professional. Black Health Matters will also commit its social media channels to the cause for World Kidney Day.

"We thank Black Health Matters for their support and for helping raise awareness during World Kidney Day," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the NKF and a kidney transplant recipient. "Health disparities continue to impact the entire kidney patient journey. That's why NKF is championing the fight to achieve KIDNEY EQUITY FOR ALL – a commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of all kidney patients regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual identity, and socio-economic status."

Diabetes continues to be the top cause of kidney failure, causing about 45 percent of all new cases, followed by high blood pressure, which is the number two cause of kidney failure, responsible for about 1 out of 4 cases in the U.S. Both diabetes and high blood pressure disproportionately affect the Black community, with almost half (more than 42%) of African American adults have high blood pressure.

About Black Health Matters

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters is the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org/

SOURCE The National Kidney Foundation