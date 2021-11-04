"Black and Green Grass Machine" Returns to Phoenix for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® has announced that three local dealers will sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and the JD Motorsports team at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 3. This event is part of a multi-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. The race will be streamed live from the Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz., at 5:30 p.m. MST on NBCSN.

Primary sponsors of this race include ForeverLawn Northern Arizona, ForeverLawn Northwest Phoenix, and ForeverLawn East Valley. The prominent No. 0 Camaro will be wrapped in the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme, upholding its reputation as the memorable #BlackandGreenGrassMachine.

The prominent No. 0 Camaro will be wrapped in the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme, upholding its reputation as the memorable #BlackandGreenGrassMachine. Consistent with other ForeverLawn-sponsored races this season, Harvest Ministries will be featured on the Camaro's back panel promoting its message of hope, as most prominently seen during the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Another ForeverLawn partner, LifeGR---most memorably featured in the specialty paint scheme for the Sept. 11 race at Richmond Raceway--will also be returning on the championship car paint scheme. Primary sponsors of this race include ForeverLawn Northern Arizona, ForeverLawn Northwest Phoenix, and ForeverLawn East Valley.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have ForeverLawn represented by such an outstanding team and sponsor," says Matt Peterson of ForeverLawn Northwest Phoenix. "This race not only brings our top-tier product to the community, but it brings a unity between business and recreation that we are so excited to be a part of this weekend."

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876 or visit foreverlawn.com.

Derek Taylor

ForeverLawn, Inc.

330.618.4616

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeverLawn