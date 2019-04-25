Black and Hispanic Communities are Still Reeling from the Foreclosure Crisis

SEATTLE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of homeowners across the country lost their homes in the foreclosure crisis, missing out on the opportunity to regain and grow their net wealth as the housing market recovered. But in black and Hispanic communitiesi, the foreclosure crisis hit especially hard, and foreclosed homes in those areas have yet to fully recover, according to a new Zillow® analysis.

When the housing market crashed, many homes lost a significant share of their value, especially among homes that were ultimately foreclosed. In Hispanic and black communities, foreclosed home values fell by more than 50 percent.

As the market recovered and home values rebounded, foreclosed homes saw strong appreciation –equity growth that the former owners couldn't access. Foreclosed homes in black and Hispanic communities have more than doubled in value since reaching their lowest point, though they remain 4.7 percent and 9.5 percent below their peaks.

Not only did the foreclosure crisis have a sharper impact on people's ability to gain wealth in black and Hispanic communities, it also had a broader reach into those areas. Nationally, 19.4 percent of all foreclosures between 2007 and 2015 were in Hispanic communities – but only 9.6 percent of homes are in those same areas. Similarly, 12.7 percent of foreclosures occurred in black communities, while 7.7 percent of all homes are in black communities.

In Atlanta, 30.5 percent of all homes are in black communities, but more than half of all foreclosed homes are in those communities. Just 44.2 percent of foreclosed Atlanta homes are in white communities, compared with the overall 65.1 percent of homes in white communities.

Losing a home to foreclosure is especially impactful for Hispanic and black homeowners, who historically have held the majority of their net worth in their homes. Near the height of the housing bubble in 2007, Hispanic and black homeowners had 73.1 percent and 61.8 percent of their net worth tied up in their homes. For white homeowners, that number was only 46.5 percent.

"The housing bust and foreclosure crisis that followed resulted in a disproportionate number of people of color losing not only the roof over their heads, but the wealth—and the opportunity to potentially build more—that came with it," said Zillow Senior Economist Sarah Mikhitarian. "Black and Hispanic homeowners were more exposed to the foreclosure crisis because homes accounted for such a large share of their wealth. With fewer assets to draw on, it was harder for them to hold onto their homes if they fell underwater on their mortgages, owing more than their home was worth. For people who ultimately succumbed to foreclosure, they missed out on the opportunity to see their home's equity—and therefore their wealth—climb back up."

Metropolitan Area Share of

Foreclosed

Homes in Black

Communities Share of All

Homes in Black

Communities Share of

Foreclosed

Homes in

Hispanic

Communities Share of All Homes

in Hispanic

Communities United States 12.7% 7.7% 19.4% 9.6% New York, NY 17.3% 8.8% 21.7% 9.4% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 3.5% 2.4% 59.6% 38.4% Chicago, IL 15.5% 11.6% 15.5% 9.8% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX 19.4% 10.2% 25.8% 20.9% Philadelphia, PA 36.2% 17.5% 6.9% 4.0% Houston, TX 18.6% 10.6% 39.8% 30.3% Washington, DC 22.9% 21.2% 13.7% 6.8% Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL 20.8% 14.0% 46.0% 38.8% Atlanta, GA 50.4% 30.5% 5.0% 3.7% Boston, MA 9.0% 2.9% 8.6% 2.5% San Francisco, CA 4.6% 2.0% 38.1% 16.5% Detroit, MI 35.0% 24.6% 0.9% 1.1% Riverside, CA 0.0% 0.0% 61.8% 51.1% Phoenix, AZ 0.0% 0.0% 29.7% 19.2% Seattle, WA 0.6% 0.5% 1.5% 0.8% Minneapolis-St Paul, MN 6.8% 1.9% 1.3% 0.5% San Diego, CA 0.0% 0.0% 36.3% 22.9% St. Louis, MO 37.9% 17.9% 0.1% 0.1% Tampa, FL 8.0% 4.8% 8.7% 6.6% Baltimore, MD 38.2% 23.4% 0.6% 0.5% Denver, CO 2.1% 1.0% 29.3% 13.5% Pittsburgh, PA 9.0% 5.4% 0.0% 0.0% Portland, OR 0.0% 0.0% 0.7% 0.5% Charlotte, NC 32.2% 17.1% 1.3% 1.1% Sacramento, CA 0.0% 0.0% 19.4% 11.0% San Antonio, TX 1.3% 0.6% 65.8% 55.3% Orlando, FL 10.3% 7.9% 31.7% 22.0% Cincinnati, OH 16.4% 7.7% 0.0% 0.0% Cleveland, OH 40.1% 16.7% 2.8% 1.5% Kansas City, MO 19.5% 10.4% 5.6% 3.9% Las Vegas, NV 0.5% 0.5% 29.2% 24.3% Columbus, OH 22.4% 10.3% 0.0% 0.0% Indianapolis, IN 17.1% 11.8% 1.0% 0.5% San Jose, CA 0.0% 0.0% 48.4% 20.4% Austin, TX 1.0% 0.5% 39.2% 23.5% Nashville, TN 16.9% 6.1% 1.0% 0.3% Raleigh, NC 19.4% 9.0% 0.7% 0.5%

i Communities were identified at the census tract-level in which a given race represented the plurality in that given area.

