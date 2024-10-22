Black and Latino Healthcare Technology Leaders Endorse Harris for President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an open letter, more than two dozen Black and Latino healthcare technology leaders across the country endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

In their endorsement, the leaders noted that "throughout her career, Kamala Harris has shown a deep understanding of the structural barriers that communities of color face in healthcare. She has championed policies that expand digital access, support minority entrepreneurs, and prioritize community-driven solutions. Her vision for health equity aligns closely with our own: a future where technology is harnessed to empower, not exclude."

Organized by healthcare technology entrepreneurs Abner Mason, Daniel Turner-Lloveras, MD, and Kevin Dedner, the group includes founders, investors, technologists, engineers, senior executives, and providers spanning digital health, artificial intelligence, healthcare delivery, and life sciences.

"We understand the needs of the communities we come from and serve, and we have no doubt Kamala Harris is the leader our country needs to help us build a better healthcare future," said Abner Mason, founder and CEO of SameSkyHealth (acquired by GroundGameHealth). "We invite healthcare leaders of all backgrounds to join us in rallying behind Kamala Harris, for the benefit of the people we all have dedicated our lives to serving."

In their endorsement, the leaders noted the need to increase diverse representation in healthcare technology leadership, bridge the digital divide in health, increase investment in diverse entrepreneurs and innovators, and prevent algorithmic bias in healthcare.

"Harris shares our vision: Health equity isn't just a goal, it's the foundation. True innovation demands diversity in both ideas and leadership. We must shift our perspective: Our communities aren't hard to reach, they're hardly reached. We're not just diagnosing problems; we're architecting solutions by empowering communities to engage in their own health research. By investing in innovation through diversity, dismantling digital divides, and safeguarding against algorithmic bias, we're building a healthcare system that doesn't just serve all Americans, it empowers them," said Daniel Turner-Lloveras, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of The Latino Health Innovation Alliance | SaludConTech.*

"Vice President Harris understands when we encourage and direct capital to diverse entrepreneurs and innovators, the entire healthcare system benefits," said Kevin Dedner, health-tech entrepreneur and author of The Joy of the Disinherited.

These healthcare technology leaders hope their public endorsement will encourage others in healthcare technology to "Do Something" to help elect Vice President Harris as the next President of the U.S.

Read the full endorsement here .

(Affiliations listed for identification purposes only.)

For more information:

Abner Mason

[email protected]

310-779-3482

SOURCE Abner Mason