Black Angus Steakhouse Bowls Officially Touchdown Nationwide

Deliciously crafted with a combination of greens, proteins and grains, the Steakhouse Bowls are available with a choice of Top Sirloin, Grilled Chicken, Fire-Grilled Jumbo Shrimp or Fresh Salmon. Each bowl is served on a bed of fresh greens tossed with balsamic dressing and is piled high with cucumbers, balsamic onions, red cabbage, shredded carrots, diced tomato and crispy zucchini. Topped with Black Angus' special 5 Grain Rice Blend, the bowls are finished to each restaurant-goer's taste with a drizzle of teriyaki, honey-sriracha or BBQ sauce.

"We launched the Steakhouse Bowls in a handful of locations during lunch last year, and our guests couldn't get enough," said Chris Ames, CEO, Black Angus Steakhouse. "More and more restaurant goers are seeking options that have high quality proteins and low carbs but still satisfy their flavor needs. The Steakhouse Bowls take the proteins our guests have loved for 50 years and offer them in a way they feel good about eating in the middle of the day."

Prices for the Steakhouse Bowls range from $12.95 to $14.95, and are available Monday through Friday only during lunch hours.

About BAS

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 42 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

